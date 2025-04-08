Hot Stuff to be co-produced with Romania’s Idea Film for Iceland’s Channel 2

Cold Haven producer Glassriver has unveiled its latest project: a comedy drama co-produced with Romania’s Idea Film for SÝN’s Channel 2 in Iceland.

Hot Stuff is set in 1979 and follows a group of Icelanders who go on holiday in Spain. It explores “the pitfalls of insular thinking, toxic masculinity and performative activism,” according to the logline.

Ragnar Bragason, creator of The Shift trilogy and the well-travelled Prisoners, is creator and co-writer of the series alongside Snjolaug Ludviksdottir, who is adapting Icelandic novel Konur (Women) for screen, and also wrote the second season of crime drama Stella Blomquist.

Hot Stuff, which will be directed by Magnús Leifsson (Dovetail), is being distributed by Oble.

Andri Ómarsson, co-owner and producer at Glassriver, described the show as “a unique story that crosses into several genres and topics, set against the backdrop of sunny Spain in 1979.”

Kristjana Thors Brynjolfsdottir, director of media at SÝN, added: “Hot Stuff is exactly the kind of bold, character-driven storytelling we champion.

“It’s smart, stylish, and socially relevant, blending humour with razor-sharp insight in a way that feels both nostalgic and strikingly modern.

“We’re thrilled to bring this ambitious series to Icelandic audiences and proud to support original stories with global resonance.”

Glassriver is one of Iceland’s most prolific production firms, with a slate that includes Avalanche, a co-production with Whatevergroup, and the recently optioned titles Elma from Eva Björg Ægisdottir and Reykjavik Noir from author Lilja Sigurdardottir, which are both being adapted for screen.

Glassriver recently wrapped production on Cold Haven, its coproduction with Portugal’s SPi, and released the second series of Black Sands at the end of 2024.