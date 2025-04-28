Eloqueciendo Contigo is based on Paul Eiser and Helen Hunt-starring US sitcom

Disney in Latin America has picked up Sony Pictures Television’s Mexican adaptation of Mad About You.

The drama, known locally as Eloqueciendo Contigo, debuted with a 10-part run on Sony Channel in January and will now appear on Disney’s service across Lat Am.

It is expected to become available on Disney+ but release details have not been confirmed.

The series follows the lives of anewlywed couple living in Mexico City and stars Reinga Blandón (Accidente) and Memo Villegas (Narcos).

SPT produces with José Raúl Zuńiga, Paula Rendón and Salvador Suárez adapting the show, Sony’s David Barraza and Yol Segura also attached.

The series is based on the US sitcom that starred Paul Eiser and Helen Hunt, which ran on NBC from 1992 to 1999.

It was rebooted by Spectrum in 2019, with Hunt and Reiser reprising their roles.

John Rossiter, executive vice president of distribution, networks and production, for SPT in Latin America, said the show offered “just the right chord of humour and romance with viewers.”