A new version of Desperate Housewives is in the works, more than a decade since the original drama ended on ABC.

The rebooted version has been tentatively titled Wisteria Lane and is in development with Onyx Collective, a diverse programming-focused label under the umbrella of ABC owner, Disney.

The new series is set among five very different friends and sometimes frenemies who live on a picture-perfect cul-de-sac called ‘Wisteria Lane.’

“On the surface, all the Wisteria neighbours are living the dream. Beautiful homes, gorgeous families, shiny SUV’s in the driveway — but behind those white picket fences and smiling Insta posts, are secrets,” reads the logline.

The revamp has The Flight Attendant’s Natalie Chaidez attached to write and exec produce, alongside Simpson Street’s Kerry Washington and Pilar Savone.

20th Television, which has an overall deal with Simpson Street, is also attached, alongside Stacey Sher of US-based Shiny Penny.

Onyx has form with Simpson Street, which was behind the now cancelled UnPrisoned for Disney-owned Hulu and the streamer’s ongoing drama Reasonable Doubt, the latter recently securing a third season.

News of the revival is the first serious move to return the hugely popular Desperate Housewives IP to screen. The original was created by Marc Cherry and ran on ABC for eight seasons from 2004 to 2012.

The drama, which was produced by ABC Studios prior to its folding into 20th Television late last year, ran for more than 200 eps.