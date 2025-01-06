Fifth Season has named Jennifer Ebell as its new head of distribution, Broadcast has learned, with Prentiss Fraser set to join Fox.

Fraser will become president of Fox Entertainment Global based out of LA and will oversee worldwide distribution, formats and off-platform sales for Fox Television Network and Fox Entertainment Studios in-house shows.

That includes its scripted content unit, as well as Fox Alternative Entertainment, shows from animation studio Bento Box Entertainment, Studio Ramsay Global, entertainment platform TMZ and independent film label Tideline.

She will be replaced at CJ ENM-owned Fifth Season by Ebell, who becomes executive vice-president of television distribution from 31 March, when Fraser departs.

Ebell was most recently executive vice-president of EMEA sales and acquisitions but will now manage Fifth Season’s TV distribution team, operations, strategy and partnerships across both scripted and unscripted.

She reports into Fifth Season’s co-chief executives Chris Rice and Graham Taylor, while her team includes: Alistair Jennings, senior vice-president of Asia Pacific; senior vice-president of Americas, Travis Webb; and Arvand Khosravi, senior vice-president of scripted TV strategy.

Ebell was most recently executive vice-president of EMEA sales and acquisitions at Fifth Season, whose slate includes in-house titles such as Nine Perfect Strangers and Severance, as well as third-party titles including The Night Manager, Normal People and The Morning Show.

Prior to joining the company in 2020, Ebell was senior vice-president of EMEA sales at ITV Studios Global Entertainment. She began her career at Comcast’s E! Entertainment Television in Los Angeles.

Fox distribution drive

Fraser, meanwhile, will lead Fox’s two-year old distribution outfit, which sells shows including Animal Control and animation Krapopolis.

The appointment marks a return to Fox for Fraser, who worked as executive vice-president & managing director of content distribution at Fox Networks Group in London, where she was responsible for the monetisation of over 20,000 hours of programming.

She was also previously senior vice-president of worldwide sales & acquisitions for internaitonal TV at eOne Entertainment in Toronto.

Fox has been bolstering its global sales efforts over recent years, naming Fernando Szew as head of Fox Entertainment Studios after it acquired Marvista Entertainment.

The company also hired former Beyond International chief David Smyth as executive vice-president of content sales at Fox Entertainment Global in October 2023, overseeing distribution out of London.

He had previously been a consultant for Fox Entertainment Studios, working with scripted chief Michael Thorn and Allison Wallach on unscripted.

Rob Wade, CEO of Fox Entertainment, said: “Prentiss’ world view, relationships and strategic mindset will be instrumental as we enter a new, prolific period of creativity, growth and expansion.

“Distribution is central to our studio and network content strategy, and her appointment rounds out our senior leadership team, adding a respected, results-driven heavy-hitter to helm global distribution at a pivotal time for FOX Entertainment.”

“To build a new legacy for an established Hollywood studio brand is a rare and incredibly exciting opportunity,” Fraser added.

“I look forward to joining Rob Wade and his fantastic team, as well as Fox’s talented creative partners and producers, in bringing the best in entertainment to platforms around the world.”