All the latest news from the global content industry on Friday, 11 April

Lookout Point behind Netflix’s Pride & Prejudice

Netflix UK’s adaptation of Pride & Prejudice has been officially greenlit with Gentleman Jack and Renegade Nell indie Lookout Point to produce the six-part series.

First revealed to be in development last year, the series will go into production this year and is billed as a faithful adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel by the writer behind Everything I Know About Love, Dolly Alderton.

It is Netflix’s first series adaptation of a Jane Austen novel, after the streamer commissioned a movie adaptation of Persuasion in 2022, starring Dakota Johnson.

Alderton has also emerged as an exec producer on the series, while Heartstopper's Euros Lyn will exec produce and direct.

Prime Video orders Carrie adaptation

Prime Video has greenlit a new show based on horror franchise Carrie and is in development with Sony Pictures Television on an adaptation of the books that inspired Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

The Carrie adaptation is from Amazon MGM Studios and based on the 1974 Stephen King novel, which previously spawned the 1976 movie. Mike Flanagan is showrunner, writer and exec producer, with the series described as a “a bold and timely reimagining” of the story about a high school misfit who gains mysterious powers.

The Crouching Tiger series is in development with Prime Video and has Jason Ning (Lucifer) attached to write and exec produce, with Ronald D Moore and his Tall Ship Productions banner also attached.

Ang Lee’s movie, which premiered in 2000, was released via Sony Pictures Classics. It tracks the forbidden love of two warriors and is based on the fourth book from Wang Dulu’s Crane-Iron series.

Banijay Media Germany strikes live event deal

Banijay Media Germany, the creative and marketing agency of Banijay Germany, has partnered up with European martial arts and live events specialists, Innovation Media.

The companies aim to build on the growing popularity of combat sports to develop, produce, market and distribute original martial arts entertainment through social and TV formats, and live events.

The first project from the companies will be The Ultimate Hype, a live martial arts event that is set to take place 4 October in Germany at the Rudolf Weber Arena in Oberhausen, which will feature reality stars and creators competing in a variety of combat disciplines.