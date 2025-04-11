Celebrity chef will sneak into kitchens at night to assess cleanliness in Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service

Gordon Ramsay will get out his blacklight to investigate kitchen cleanliness in an ob-doc-cum-reality format for Fox.

Produced by his Fox-owned outfit Studio Ramsay Global and Fox Alternative Entertainment, Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service follows the celebrity chef as he creeps into struggling restaurants under the cover of night, with the help of an inside source. The pair will undertake a dramatic blacklight kitchen investigation to examine how filthy they are.

By the time Ramsay reveals himself to the staff, it will be too late for them to cover up their culinary crimes. He will then implement extreme measures to transform the restaurant and its workforce.

Ramsay serves as an exec producer on the project alongside Bill Langworthy, who will also serve as showrunner. The series will launch on 21 May on Fox.

Michael Thorn, president of Fox Television Network, said: “With limitless talent, Gordon infuses each of his series with its own remarkable, distinctive personality and unrivalled stakes, a reputation he certainly upholds with this terrific new concept that will once again keep his fans endlessly engaged.”

Ramsay added: “Over the years, I’ve embarked on many daring adventures alongside my partners at Fox and Secret Service is the most intrepid of them all! With undercover help and cutting-edge technology, I get to go full on ‘MI6’ with these restaurants…and they’ll never see it coming.”

It is the latest food-focused format Ramsay has for the broadcaster alongside schedule staples Kitchen Nightmares, Hell’s Kitchen, Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars and Next Level Chefs.