Argentine production company FAM Contenidos, Israeli outfit Sipur and pop stars Noa Kirel and Agustin Bernasconi have come together to coproduce a music-filled romantic comedy.

Noa is a 25-episode scripted series that will star Israeli pop star Noa Kirel and Argentine actor/singer Agustin Bernasconi, tracking what happens when a long distance relationship breaks down.

The show, which begins shooting in Buenos Aires in March, is being supported by Dori Media Group founder Yair Dori and media entrepreneur Dario Werthein.

The latter is behind the Werthein Group, which houses Lat Am-focused entertainent and connectivity giant Vrio Corp.

The series explores what happens when Noa (Kirel) meets Tomy (Bernasconi), a young man trying to reconcile with his past and forge a new life away from music.

Noa, meanwhile, begins a journey of discovery in search of her musical identity, while dealing with the pressure of her parents and her new reality in Buenos Aires.

The show marks the first move into co-financing and co-producing outside of Israel for Sipur, which was behind doc We Will Dance Again. It also marks a major move for FAM Contenidos, which produced Netflix’s first Argentine original film, La Corazonada.

Alejandro Cacetta and Mili Roque Pitt are showrunners on Noa, alongside director Mauro Scandolari. Dori originated the show.

Executive producers are Yari Dori and his colleagues Darío Werthein, Zeev Botvinik and Adrian Loureiro; for FAM Contenidos are Fernando Blanco, Alejandro Cacetta y Mili Roque Pitt; and, for Sipur, Emilio Schenker, Michael Peter Schmidt, Gideon Tadmor, Ariel Weisbrod and Orly Arbell.

Blanco, co-founder of FAM Contenidos, said: “NOA is a project that gives us great enthusiasm. Continuing with our vast experience in international co-productions, the series invites us to continue providing our know how to collaborations around the world, generating commercial and artistic alliances in content with high production value.”

Sipur chief exec Emilio Schenker said, “NOA marks the start of our co-financing and co-producing of great IP franchises globally.

“I can think of no better team or first project for us to invest in outside of Israel. It fits perfectly with our mandate to bring high-quality fiction, documentary and unscripted projects to the world through top-level strategic partnerships and the support of powerful investors.”

FAM Contenidos was founded by Fernando Blanco, Alejandro Cacetta and Mili Roque Pitt, and has been behind ViX’s El Hilo Rojo.

Sipur’s recent works include Israeli drama Bad Boy, medical thriller Heart of a Killer, and acclaimed documentary, We Will Dance Again.