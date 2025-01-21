Spanish-language outfit TIS Studios is re-launching its sales arm and has hired the director of production at Colombia’s RCN to oversee commercial operations.

TIS Studios will offer more than 5,000 hours of programming to global buyers, including scripted series such as Cecilia, Los Enviados and El Capo, as well as reality shows, formats and documentaries.

The Spanish-language company was previously known as TeleColombia but its shows were brought under the Paramount Global Distribution umbrella following its sale to the US studio almost four years ago.

TIS Studios has also produced numerous shows for streamers, such as Disney+ original Viaje al Centro de la Tierra (Journey to the Centre of the Earth) and Netflix’s La Ley De La Silva (The Law of the Jungle).

The launch of the new-look distribution unit comes alongside the appointment of Alejandro Toro as vice president of commercial and business strategy.

Toro previously spent more than a decade with Colombian broadcaster RCN, where he worked across production and business development.

He reports into Samuel Duque, president of TIS Studios, who said the re-launched distribution arm would offer library content as well as “a selection of new content that spans a wide variety of genres, including films, series and telenovelas.”

Toro added: “Our library reflects the diversity and creativity of the Spanish-speaking market, and I look forward to collaborating with our partners to bring these successful stories to audiences around the world.”