US studio to trim five roles, with move following similar unscripted cuts last year

Lionsgate Television has reduced the size of its scripted team as the company prepares for its impending split from Starz.

Five people have been let go from the US mini-major’s scripted division, accounting for around 6% of the company’s 80-strong staff.

Details of affected staff have not been revealed but the cuts follow a similar trimming of numbers at Lionsgate TV’s unscripted unit at the end of last year, which saw 5% of staff let go from its alternative arm.

Lionsgate TV’s slate ranges from the CBS remake of UK comedy Ghosts to Starz’s Power franchise and Yellowjackets.

The production of the Showtime breakout drama was taken on by Lionsgate after the company acquired eOne, which was also behind recently cancelled Netflix show The Recruit.

The job cuts, first reported by Deadline, come with Lionsgate in the final stages of splitting its operations from Starz, which is expected in late April.

That move, which has been in the works for years, is aimed at creating more shareholder value from the two companies as separate entities.