Sweden’s Kanal 5 has partnered with Warner Bros Discovery streamer Max to create a local version of Banijay Entertainment factual reality format Hunted.

The show is being produced by Meter/Jarowskij and is one of three deals to have been recently confirmed, with Banijay Belgium producing a French-language version for RTL-TVI.

A third remake in Botswana, struck via Banijay Rights, is being produced with local academy organisation Botswana Ignite.

Hunted sees civilians and celebrities become fugitives as they attempt to evade elite trackers, including ex-military, intelligence, and cyber experts, to win a cash prize. As the pressure mounts, contestants attempt to truly disappear.

The format was created by Banijay UK’s Shine TV and will now have been adapted in 12 markets.

The UK’s Channel 4 recently recently announced two further series, while Dutch creatives at Banijay’s SimpelZodiak were behind spin-off Hunted Into The Wild, which takes the format out into an inhospitable landscape.

Lucas Green, chief content officer of operations at Banijay Entertainment, said: “As we expand into new territories, the authenticity and adrenaline-fuelled suspense, along with a proven track record in the ability to draw both linear and streamer audiences, make this an unrivalled format.”