Streamer looking to replace former ABC exec who had been in the role since 2020

Netflix is on the hunt for a new director of content in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), with incumbent Que Minh Luu stepping down after five years in the role.

Luu joined from the ABC in 2020 as director of local originals in Australia before taking on an expanded remit across the ANZ region.

She has been behind originals including Apple Cider Vinegar from Mediawan’s See-Saw Films and Heartbreak High, produced by Dutch outfit NewBe and Fremantle Australia, as well as Boy Swallows Universe.

Luu will remain a creative consultant for the streamer in ANZ, having been Netflix’s first creative hire in the region following the establishment of its local office in Sydney in 2019.

She spent almost four years working at the ABC prior to Netflix and before that worked for NBCUniversal-owned Matchbox Pictures.

Netflix’s output from Australia has ranged from Delta Goodrem movie Love Is In The Air and drill rap doc Onefour: Against All Odds to The Survivors and Territory. The latter, produced by Easy Tiger, was cancelled after one season earlier this year.