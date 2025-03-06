Plegazoid, the nascent label set up in 2023 by David Flynn, has struck a formats development partnership with Banijay Entertainment’s French outfit Banijay France.

The pact with Banijay France comes shortly after Flynn landed his first commission – ITV1 daytime quiz Time Is Money, hosted by Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies and co-produced with South Shore.

Flynn, the former chief creative officer at Endemol Shine UK, created and executive produced Banijay Entertainment format The Money Drop and co-created BBC1’s Pointless, Goldenballs for ITV, and The Bank Job for Channel 4.

He is also behind formats including gameshow Moneybags for Channel 4, Small Fortune for NBC, Game of Clones for E4 and MTV, The Search for Keshet 12, and Surprize Fund for SBS 6.

Flynn said: “The next ground-breaking idea can come from anywhere. Seeing the incredible creativity coming from Banijay France’s production companies, I have no doubt this partnership will lead to some truly exceptional, globally adaptable formats. I look forward to working alongside the talented teams in France to develop the next big travelling hit to resonate with audiences worldwide.”

Banijay France is responsible for ALP’s adventure reality series Fort Boyard and B Prod’s The Fifty and Good Luck Guys. Last year, the company launched over a third of all new formats in France, including musical competition Sounds the Same, gameshow Spot On, Les Apprentis Champions, Super Mythos, and Votre Vie en Jeu.

Chief exec Alexia Laroche-Joubert said: “At Banijay France, fostering creativity and pushing boundaries drives everything we do. Partnering with a leading talent such as David will undoubtedly supercharge our unscripted offering.

“His impressive track record in developing highly entertaining and original formats for broad audiences will be key to fuelling the next generation of standout hits in France and beyond.”