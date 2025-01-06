Deal comes ahead of inauguration of Donald Trump as US president later in January

Prime Video has picked up an upcoming documentary about returning US First Lady, Melania Trump.

The untitled project is being directed by Brett Ratner and will be exec produced by Melania Trump and Fernando Sulichin.

Details remain under wraps but US reports said the show would offer an “unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look” at the First Lady, whose husband Donald is returning as president to the White House later this month.

Prime Video has acquired exclusive theatrical and streaming rights to the doc, which began filming last month and is expected to debut in the second half of the year.

“Prime Video will be sharing more details on the project as filming progresses and release plans are finalised,” the company added in a statement.

“We are excited to share this truly unique story with our millions of customers around the world.”

The news comes amid scrutiny of the relationship between Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and incoming President Trump, with the retail giant recently promising a $1m (£797,000) donation to his inauguration fund. Fox News broke the story.