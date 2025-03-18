Paramount and Comcast’s European streamer SkyShowtime has partnered with SVT in Sweden on a new drama from Bonus Family’s Felix Herngren.

Where the Sun Always Shines is being produced by Stockholm-based FLX and has been created and directed by Herngren.

The six-part dark Swedish dramedy follows Tom (Per Lasson) and Petra (Lisa Linnertorp), a successful couple who made their fortune with a retail empire before moving to live a life of luxury in Mallorca.

However, their lives take an unexpected turn during Tom’s 50th birthday party, leading to his brother Timmy (Erik Johansson) and wife Maja (Rakel Wärmländer) also moving their family to Mallorca, where chaos ensues.

Sussan Treschow (Meaning of Life) is producing with SkyShowtime and SVT serving as co-producers. Head scriptwriter Maria Nygren (Love & Anarchy) is joined by Josefin Johansson (Top Dog), with Jessica Ericstam (Sunny Side) serving as executive producer for FLX.

Filming took place in Mallorca, Spain, and the show has been slated to debut on SkyShowtime later this year.

“Many dream of a new life in the sun – and so did my family and I. After just a week in our new country, Spain, the idea for this series began to take shape. There were so many life stories, dreams, and fascinating cultural clashes to turn into drama and comedy. And I’m especially happy that SkyShowtime wanted to develop it with us,” said Herngren.

Kai Finke, chief content officer at SkyShowtime, added: “Featuring a superbly talented cast and with Felix Herngren at the helm, I have no doubt this fantastic dramedy series will be a treat for audiences.”

Finke added: “SkyShowtime’s ongoing commitment to provide our members with local storytelling means we get to partner with the best creative talent in Europe, in front of and behind the camera – it has been a privilege to work alongside Felix and this stellar cast.”

Herngren previously co-created Bonus Family, which also debuted on SVT before becoming available on Netflix.