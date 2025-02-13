Warner Bros International TV Production (WBITVP) is expanding its European footprint with the launch of a production business in Italy, Broadcast can reveal.

Based in Milan, WBITVP Italy becomes the 15th territory the Ronald Goes-led production division operates in, and will be led by Italian native Stefano Torrisi, who heads up WBITVP’s production business in Iberia. He will continue to oversee that unit as well as his new role.

Upon launch, WBITVP will immediately take over production of First Dates Italy (Primo Appuntamento) from local indie Stand By Me. The show has run for nine series on Warner Bros Discovery’s local channel Real Time.

Torrisi, who will report to WBITVP President Goes, will be adding senior creative and production staff with announcements expected within the next months.

The move into Italy has been in the works for a while, with Broadcast becoming aware of plans around Mipcom last year.

Goes told Broadcast that Italy is “the last big Western European country where we hadn’t put boots on the ground”.

He said: “We’ve taken our time because we have to do it right: finding Stefano, seeing how he went through the WBITVP world beginning in Spain last year. I’ve known him for years and he’s very well-respected in Italy as a producer there.

“If you’re building a strategic company like ours, that is there to stay for a long period, you build in the best possible way. We don’t do 20 launches in one year. It’s a lot of blood, sweat and tears.

“Italy is very open to international formats going into the market,” he added. “SVoD is absolutely in the market and is growing. But there’s still a very healthy linear business, which from a market perspective, makes it a great place to enter.”

Goes pointed to the success of the WBITVP formats in Italy and as the new outfit cements its position in Italy, it is understood it will look to bring other titles in-house.

However, Goes stressed that any decisions will be taken in a methodical, considered manner, and that First Dates is “enough for now”.

“It’s not that we cannot take on more, but we will do it step by step. It sounds so easy to say, okay, let’s pull all the formats back because we have an opportunity there, but if you then make a mess of your format, you haven’t really done yourself a service.

“Stand By Me has done a fantastic job in the first nine series of First Dates. Compliments to them – if you make nine runs of any format, you’re doing well.”

WBITVP-produced or owned formats which are currently in production in Italy include Fremantle Italy-produced The Golden Bachelor, which also airs on Real Time, and long-running Emmy-winning satirical news bulletin series Caiga Quien Caiga (CQC), known locally as Le Iene.

Torrisi, who is managing director of WBITV Italy, has extensive experience in European production having previously been executive vice-president of Banijay Iberia and Banijay Italia respectively, chief commercial officer at Endemol Italia and director general at Europroducciones TV.

He enthused about the company’s “new adventure in Italy”.

“I am grateful to Ronald for such a wonderful opportunity. WBITVP formats have an excellent reputation in the territory, and we will work closely with existing clients to grow and extend relationships, always delivering on the high quality they have come to expect,” he said.

“As our business grows, we will also be looking to expand our client base and create our own IP that WBITVP can deliver not only in Italy but globally through the wider WBITVP network.”