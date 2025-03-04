Warner Bros Discovery has unveiled the launch date for Max in Turkey and pledged to ramp up spend on local productions in the country.

The US giant also confirmed it will roll local streamer BluTV into the service. Max will become available from 15 April and will carry BluTV shows including Magarsus, Prince, and Bezhat Ç, as well as exclusive Turkish originals.

WBD said it is “committed to increasing its investment in local productions” and added it would be “bringing more local stories to the platform than ever before”, while declining to give specifics.

The company did confirm the second season of local hit family drama Magarsus would debut on BluTV on 6 March and then be released weekly, with the final two episodes landing exclusively on Max in Turkey on 17 and 24 April.

Local series will sit alongside HBO and Max originals including The Last of Us, The White Lotus, House of The Dragon and The Penguin, plus movies from Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Studios.

Programming from Eurosport, Cartoon Network and Cartoonito will also be available, alongside live news from CNN International and series from Discovery+. Library shows ranging from Friends to The Big Bang Theory are also to be offered.

Jamie Cooke, WBD’s general manager for CEE, MENA and Turkey, said the streamer would offer “incredible breadth and depth of culture-defining entertainment” to subscribers. Max also confirmed it would continue to be available to premium members of local e-commerce brand Hepsiburada, following a deal struck in 2022.

Cooke described Turkey as “a key market” for Max’s global roll-out, with Turkey becoming the 77th territory for the streamer, which now has 116.9 million subscribers after adding 6.4 million in Q4 2024.