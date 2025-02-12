All the latest news from the global content industry on Wednesday, 12 February

Wednesday, 4.19pm: Portugal pounces on Distinct Society

TVCine Channels in Portugal struck a deal with Quebecor Content for the first series of drama Distinct Society.

The 10 x 60 minute sci-fi show, which will air and stream across the company’s pay TV and film brands, is produced by Blachfilms and distributed worldwide by TVA Distribution and Incendo. It will debut in the first half of 2025 on TVCine Edition and TVCine+ in its original French language with Portuguese subtitles.

Distinct Society follows a man who has been searching for his missing brother for nearly 15 years and who is looking to prove that his brother was abducted by aliens. Over time, evidence supporting this theory mounts, but an encounter with a mysterious woman reorients the nature of his presumptions.

Wednesday, 1.41pm: Samurai drama set by Netflix Japan

Netflix has unveiled a samurai period drama for its burgeoning slate in Japan.

Last Samurai Standing was revealed at an event in Tokyo earlier today and is from director Michihito Fujii and stars Junichi Okada, who is also producer and action choreographer.

The show is set in the late 19th century as the age of the samurai approaching its end and is based on Shogo Imamura’s Ikusagami series of novels, exploring a man’s attempt to save his wife and child by entering a game to win ¥100bn.

It joins fellow Netflix series including sci-fi thriller Alice In Borderland, which is into its third series, and Glass Heart, which is adapted from Mio Wakagi’s novel.

Wednesday, 1.03pm: BBC orders from I May Destroy You indie

BBC1 has ordered a scripted series about a group of friends’ disastrous holiday to Greece from I May Destroy You indie Various Artists Limited (VAL).

Two Weeks in August is an eight-part drama following Zoe, who goes on holiday with her family and friends to rediscover joy in her life. However, what starts with an illicit kiss quickly turns the dream holiday into a nightmare as she begins to act on her deepest desires and the breakaway becomes a reckoning for a group of adults who refuse to grow up.

The show was commissioned by Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, with Catherine Shepherd and Tom George serving as executive producers alongside Roberto Troni and Kat Reynolds for VAL and Jo McClellan for the BBC. Rhonda Smith will produce. It is produced in association with, and distributed by, ITV Studios.

Wednesday, 12.08pm: Mediawan names Max Wiedemann first head of AI

European studio Mediawan Group has named producer Max Wiedemann as its first head of artificial intelligence with a brief to integrate AI technologies across its production and distribution activities.

Wiedemann, who co-founded The Lives Of Others and Dark producer Wiedemann & Berg Film, will continue as Leonine Studios’ chief production and chief business development officer as well as heading up Mediawan’s AI activities. Read more

Wednesday, 11.33am: DocFest names managing director

Sheffield DocFest has appointed the executive director of outdoor arts organisation Imagineer Productions to be its next managing director.

Mimi Poskitt will assume the role, which is a joint leadership position with creative director Raul Niño Zambrano, next month.

Succeeding Annabel Grundy, Poskitt will lead the festival’s business affairs, including growing audiences, overseeing production and operations, and extending festival partnerships and fundraising avenues. Niño Zambrano looks after the programme agenda.

Wednesday, 8.52am: Sphere Abacus welcomes Small Achievable Goals

Sphere Abacus has acquired CBC comedy series Small Achievable Goals (8 x 30 minutes) for global distribution.

The show, co-created by and starring Baroness von Sketch Show duo Meredith MacNeill and Jennifer Whalen, is produced by Sphere Media and explores the menopause and middle age.

It will be launched at the London TV Screenings ahead of its CBC premiere in Canada on 25 February, 2025.

Wednesday, 9.03am: Secuoya enters UK with BlackBox

Spain’s Secuoya Studios and BlackBox Multimedia in the UK have agreed to join forces and coproduce series for UK and Spanish streamers and broadcasters from the studio´s Madrid facilities within Madrid Content City.

The move is part of Secuoya’s plan to produce 30% of the studio´s content catalogue in languages other than Spanish, as it looks to reach broader audiences.

Secuoya unveiled its plan to expand three months ago, with ambitions to develop multiple projects in parallel in different markets and languages.

Wednesday, 8.34am: Sphere Media lands TVOKids show

TVOKids in Canada has ordered factual series Burps, Butts and Bones (w/t) from Canada’s Sphere Media.

The Canadian broadcaster’s commissioning editor, Kirsten Hurd, has ordered 26 episodes of the show, which is a hybrid live-action/animation series about our weird and wonderful bodies, aimed at six- to nine-year-olds.

The order reflects Sphere Media’s push into kids’ live action, following shows such as pre-school series Gabby’s Farm and It’s My Party!, which invites young viewers to the world’s greatest parties.

Marlo Miazga was appointed head of Sphere’s Kids and Family banner in 2023, adding responsibility for the new unit to her role as president of unscripted and documentaries, enabling the departments to collaborate more closely.

