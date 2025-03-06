The Wildscreen Festival 2025 is to take place in Maun, Botswana, with BBC Studios Natural History Unit (NHU) once again as headline sponsor.

The third iteration of the two-day festival will see Botswana Ignite come on board as the in-country partner. The company, which was set up by the Government of Botswana, aims to rapidly expand the country’s TV and film sector and attract international productions.

Taking place from 12-13 June at the gateway to the Okavango Delta, the festival will spotlight African storytellers and filmmakers alongside key global industry decision makers through inspirational talks, panels, pitches, commissioning sessions and networking. It is open to all aspiring and established African film industry professionals and the global natural history industry.

The event will be curated with the support of an advisory board comprised of representatives from the wildlife and TV industries as well as African filmmakers and conservation organisations.

Wildscreen chief executive Lucie Muir said: “Botswana was chosen as the location for this year’s event because though it has a relatively small production community, it punches well above its weight internationally, and is recognised not only for its breathtaking wildlife and landscapes but its quality of storytelling.

“But it is the potential long-term legacy of convening the industry in Botswana that is significant, with the Botswana Government, through Botswana Ignite, investing in education, training and infrastructure to build a flourishing creative economy operating at an international level, in a fair and equitable way.”

Head of the NHU Jonny Keeling added: “This is a great opportunity to celebrate and recognise the role of African storytellers in the world of wildlife filmmaking. And a chance to bring together programme makers from across the African continent to share new ideas and new opportunities. Supporting in-country talent is key to building a more inclusive and sustainable industry.”

The two previous festivals took place in Nairobi, Kenya and Arusha, Tanzania. Last year’s attracted over 200 professionals from 12 countries.

Tickets are on sale here.