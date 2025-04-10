Brand-funded MasterChef Creators show to act as a ’digital warm-up’ to original series

YouTube has partnered with Endemol Shine Brasil on a brand-funded spin-off from cookery stalwart MasterChef.

MasterChef Creators has been labelled as a “digital warm-up” for the original show’s upcoming linear season and will see six of the country’s top food influencers recreating iconic dishes in the show’s famous kitchen.

Under the supervision of MasterChef Brasil judges Helena Rizzo, Henrique Fogaça, and Erick Jacquin, with hosts Fih and Edu (Diva Depressão channel), the winner will receive a grand prize of R$200,000 (£26,200).

The show, which is supported by LATAM Airlines, comprises three episodes that will air weekly from 6 May on the MasterChef Brasil YouTube channel.

Mare Leal, director of branded content at Endemol Shine Brasil, said the show “further strengthens our brand’s journey” and provides “an opportunity for brands to connect with the creators’ audiences and the engaged community of show fans”.

Esly Paiva, head of content projects at YouTube owner Google, added: “By featuring creators as both hosts and contestants in MasterChef Creators, we strengthen their connection with fan communities and the show’s followers.

“Additionally, we celebrate the growing trend of YouTube content consumption on connected TVs, by leveraging a classic television format.”

MasterChef Brasil has run for 11 series on Rede Bandeirantes (aka Band) and spawned local spin-offs including last year’s MasterChef: Dessert Masters.