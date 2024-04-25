Matrox Video has been in the video technology business for more than 45 years. With that rich history, we long ago had the experience and insight to foresee the broadcast industry’s shift to IT architectures and IP-based and networked products. That’s why, over the years, we have championed open standards — namely SMPTE ST 2110, and then also IPMX — for IP-based media transport, recognizing their critical role in enabling this transition. At the same time, we created a roadmap for Matrox Video products that maximizes interoperability and simplifies integration of our IP-based products into existing infrastructure.

Today, the acceleration of broadcasters’ shift to IT- and IP-enabled technologies is one of the industry’s most notable trends. We’re seeing it through the increasing adoption of ST 2110 workflows and software-based solutions, which in turn are altering the workflows that support production, distribution, and even consumption of content.

Matrox Video has been at the forefront of this transformation, offering an array of products and solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of the industry. As IT approaches become the norm, we are driving important work on open standards and offering cutting-edge solutions that empower broadcasters in making this shift.

Empowering Broadcasters in the Shift to IP

Matrox Video’s leadership in the industry transition to IP-based video workflows is best exemplified by its relationship with SMPTE ST 2110 and IPMX. The company’s early and ongoing support for ST 2110 reflects its recognition of the standard’s importance in facilitating the shift from traditional SDI-based workflows to more flexible, scalable, and efficient IP-based operations. Matrox Video products, including its Monarch EDGE encoders and decoders, ConvertIP Series, and DSX SDK, are designed to integrate seamlessly into IP video workflows, enabling broadcasters and media organizations to leverage their benefits.

Working with the Video Services Forum (VSF) and the Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), Matrox Video has played a significant role in advancing IPMX, an emerging standard aimed at promoting interoperability and ease of integration for AV over IP. Understanding the challenges associated with shifting to IP infrastructure, the company is committed to making this transition as smooth as possible for its customers.

Using the same core Matrox Video technology that powers industry-leading production equipment from the industry’s biggest brands, Matrox Video’s first IPMX-ready product line, ConvertIP Series ST 2110- and IPMX-ready converters and encoders/decoders, showcases the company’s dedication to providing customers with solutions that enable interoperable, cost-efficient, and scalable workflows in any environment. With the industry at an inflection point for IPMX, Matrox Video is expanding its line of IPMX-ready solutions to address the diverse requirements of video over IP.

Innovative Solutions for a New Era

Matrox Video’s commitment to enabling a new era in media workflows is evident in our comprehensive lineup of products catering to every aspect of IT-centric broadcast operations. We offer products for IP video (ST 2110 and IPMX), live production, remote production and contribution, and infrastructure and control, all designed to streamline these workflows and enhance efficiency.

Matrox ConvertIP Series exemplifies Matrox Video’s leadership in facilitating the transition to IP-based workflows. By converting HDMI or SDI signals to and from ST 2110 and IPMX, ConvertIP bridges the gap between traditional baseband and IP-based video workflows. Its unique daisy chain capabilities offer increased monitoring flexibility and resiliency, making it an essential tool for camera-to-IP production integration.

Matrox Monarch EDGE Series stands out for its advanced features tailored for remote production and contribution. It supports 10-bit 4:2:2 video and has low-latency multi-stream sync, 4K/multi-HD support, and onboard genlock. The upcoming 2.07 release introduces ancillary data (VANC and SCTE) and HDR support, so broadcasters can use EDGE in even more workflows, including distribution.

Extio 3 IP KVM extenders and the KMLync USB KM switch from Matrox Video are designed to boost productivity and improve operator workspaces for media production. They offer low-bitrate, glitch-free keyboard, mouse, and video extension and automatic switching over IP, enabling innovative workflows and flexible KVM matrix system design.

Matrox ORIGIN redefines live production with its scalable, flexible, cloud, and COTS-based model. Built on cloud-native IT architecture, Matrox ORIGIN offers an open, OPEX-based framework that offers broadcasters the choice of best-of-breed applications while freeing them from traditional clock-based video compromises.

Moving Forward With IT and IP

The broadcast industry’s move to IT architecture and approaches represents a paradigm shift in how content is produced, distributed, and consumed. By offering solutions and promoting standards that bridge traditional and IP-based workflows, enhance remote production and contribution, and enable cloud-native live production, Matrox Video is not just responding to the industry’s shift to IT- and IP-enabled technologies; it is shaping the future of broadcast.