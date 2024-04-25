The AI tool includes Sequences Detection and Sound Bites to automatically highlight the best moments in a video to help editors and producers create content faster

Moments Lab, formerly Newsbridge, will showcase its new name and fresh look alongside groundbreaking features in the latest version of its award-winning AI indexing models, MXT-1.5. Sequences Detection and Sound Bites capabilities automatically highlight the best moments in a video to help editors and producers create content faster.

“In the past year, MXT-1 has helped many organizations realise the potential of generative and multimodal AI when deployed for various use cases — such as boosting the searchability of their vast media collections,” said Philippe Petitpont, co-founder and CEO at Moments Lab. “Our users are finding the exact moments they need in seconds, without any special media search know-how. As a result, they’ve slashed their content sourcing times by as much as 70%. At MPTS, we’re upping the innovation with new AI features for the automatic indexing and summarizing of video content that we know the industry will love.”

New Features in MXT-1.5 Sequences Detection: Enables users to instantly find the moments they need to build a story. MXT-1.5 improves the relevancy of search results by automatically grouping shots into the editorial sequences that content producers are looking for. Automatic Sound Bites: MXT-1.5 automatically highlights soundbites in a video, meaning journalists and editors can instantly discover compelling quotes to help tell their stories without needing to spend time scrolling an entire video or transcript. Media Topic Categorization: MXT-1.5 automates the categorisation of videos into relevant overarching topics or themes defined by the user. By handling the mundane, time-consuming task of content classification, the technology enables media managers to focus on more strategic and creative tasks. MXT-1.5 includes new Sequences Detection and Sound Bites features which automatically highlight the best moments in a video. Intelligent Media Sorting and Editorial Insights With Unmatched Accuracy

At MPTS, Moments Lab will unveil powerful new features in its most sophisticated AI indexing models yet. Video scene descriptions generated by MXT-1.5 are 87.5% more accurate than other open source vision language models. This unlocks significant efficiencies for media asset indexing. Using MXT-1.5, content producers can bring up the most relevant moments in their extensive media libraries in seconds. MXT-1.5’s new features and improvements ultimately empower media organizations to create more compelling and monetizable content, faster.

New User Interface For Enhanced Media Asset Management

MPTS attendees will experience Moments Lab’s new-and-improved user interface for its cloud-native platform, elevating the AI-powered video search experience and making it easier than ever for organisations — with their large library of audiovisual content — to work with AI. Moments Lab will also demo the following scalable suite of solutions for media, entertainment, and sports companies:

● Cloud Media Hub

● Just Index

● Live Asset Manager

● Media Marketplace

The leading AI and video search company recently unveiled its new Moments Lab identity to better encompass its vision and mission: harnessing the power of multimodal and generative AI to eliminate sourcing roadblocks for content teams worldwide, empowering them to preserve and find the key moments in media libraries to create impactful stories, at scale.

“We’ve come a long way since our company’s beginnings, and we’ve outgrown the name Newsbridge,” said Petitpont. “Changing our name to Moments Lab reflects the innovations we’ve achieved with next-generation AI, the expanding scope of organisations that we’re working with, and the grand ambitions that we have to enhance the world of video storytelling.”

Moments Lab’s goal is to help all kinds of organisations — from media and sports to entertainment and brands — tell engaging stories in a timely manner and maximise ROI from their content. It all starts with identifying the moments that matter the most. This is precisely what the combination of Moments Lab’s groundbreaking AI indexing technology and workspace solutions help organisations achieve.

The rebrand follows Moment’s Lab’s multi-million dollar investment in deep-tech R&D and the successful launch of its game-changing, patented AI indexing models, MXT-1, which won several industry accolades in 2023 including the Peter Wayne Golden BaM Award.

“Moments are what stories are made of, and a lab is where great discoveries are made,” said Petitpont. “With our innovative AI-powered solutions, we provide users with easy access and insight into all of their audiovisual content, as well as connections to all of the tools and platforms where their content needs to thrive.”

Moments Lab customers include AFP, TF1, Brut., Altice France, Bayer Leverkusen, FC Cologne and the French Basketball Federation.

For more information, visit www.momentslab.com