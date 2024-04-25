The simple upgrade provides fully-integrated IP audio connectivity without the need for any modification or external interface

CallMe codec capability is now available as a simple upgrade for RØDECaster Pro II and Duo Audio Mixers providing fully-integrated IP audio connectivity without the need for any modification or external interface.

The enhancement provides a cost-effective one-box solution for outside broadcast, podcasting and web streaming with cabled, Wi-Fi and mobile internet connectivity. It has the same straightforward operation as the CallMe-T hardware codec, providing 20kHz low-delay Opus Audio, compatible with most manufacturers’ codecs that support the same standards.

Cost-effective off-the-shelf battery packs are available to provide 7-hour stand-alone operation.

For outside broadcast – connect your upgraded RØDECaster to a cabled, Wi-Fi or mobile internet connection, touch one of the on-screen quick-dial buttons (or enter the remote destination details using the on-screen keyboard) and connect live to your SIP-compatible Opus Studio Codec for low-delay 2-channel 20kHz Broadcast Audio. The upgrade also supports G.722 and G.711 audio encoding.

For podcasting – send a CallMe link to your Guest Contributor who needs only a web browser on a smartphone, tablet or desktop computer. They simply Click on the CallMe button to connect Live to your upgraded RØDECaster with 20kHz broadcast-quality audio.

For Live Streaming – (coming soon) your upgraded RØDECaster supports Shoutcast / Icecast to connect to your web streaming service. Simply touch a pre-configured quick-dial button (or enter the remote URL) to connect live to your Internet Radio streaming provider.

Try it Yourself – head to our website https://vtx.uk/callme-rc/ to request the CallMe Update Tool and your 7 days demo licence.