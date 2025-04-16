Dimension has developed an end-to-end AI content production pipeline under its Dimension Futures brand.

To prove the technology, Dimension has produced a short animation with it, Mara & Milo: Magic & Mayhem. Everything from initial ideation, storyboarding, character and environment design, to virtual camera control, shot composition and voiceover was completed by a team of two artists whose creative work was supported by the AI pipeline.

The team estimated that the pipeline cut production time down to one third of what it would have been otherwise, with AI used to iterate on different ideas across character, costume, environment, lighting, animation, camera moves, and shot creation and selection. You can see how it was made below, with the short film itself at the bottom of the article.

Dimension is now rolling out the pipeline internally and will offer it to clients, especially those looking to create animated series, short-form content, or advertising. It supports any style of content, including photorealistic.

Junaid Baig, chief innovation officer at Dimension Studio, said: “When using AI tools for content generation, the control and consistency from shot-to-shot has been one of the biggest challenges.

“What our team has been able to do is to systematise how tools are used to enable consistent results for characters and environment, and to maintain control of assets between shots for things like camera movement or animating multiple characters at once.”

Simon Windsor, co-CEO at Dimension Studio, added: “AI is a revolutionary technology that’s transforming filmmaking and storytelling at unprecedented speed and scale. Exciting new production approaches are evolving very quickly with the opportunity to empower creatives and artists like never before.

“Our Futures team is focused on advancing the next generation of content creation and we’re looking forward to putting our AI pipeline into the hands of our artists and clients to support their creative vision.”