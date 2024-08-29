Veset is using IBC to showcase its ad-insertion feature Veset AdWise and its cloud playout management platform, Veset Nimbus.

AdWise is Veset’s new ad-insertion feature for live and premium feeds, designed with content providers, broadcasters and consumers in mind.

It provides a host of new and unseen possibilities for ad personalisation, putting customisable monetisation at the heart of its functionality.

Users receive complete control and viewability of all ad break formats and created projects. Using the integrated in-video ad insertion technology, users get seamlessly integrated live stream ads that can be inserted during live broadcasts.

Within the interface, users can instantly update ad content in response to dynamic live events, ensuring an effective dynamic approach to the shift between the highest points of content action and the advertisements in the queue.

It’s well-suited for high pressure broadcasts such as live sports, news channels, live events, online education, gaming and charity streams.

Particularly for high-dynamic and engaging broadcasts like live sports, the hottest content moments can be over in a matter of seconds. The ability to jump on these opportunities from within an integrated software like Veset AdWise and monetise these snapshots provides a unique and effective approach for broadcasters to generate revenue from their streams.

Similarly, for live events such as concerts, this can provide the necessary means for the artist to display merchandise to their fans, or for the content provider to integrate other sponsored companies alongside the performance.

For charity and fundraising streams, Veset AdWise provides the opportunity for content providers to display donor information, real-time updates and even integrate interactive elements for the audience to take part in the event. The prospect for live and interactive updates is particularly interesting for online education and webinar scenarios, where the audience is often directly communicating with the hosts of the event. The ability for Veset AdWise to integrate seamless in-video ad insertion can change the game for educational events, offering an innovative method of learning for future and current generations.

Meanwhile, Veset Nimbus is an all-in-one cloud playout management platform, designed with professional and high-complexity channel operations in mind.

Operated entirely in the cloud, Nimbus offers content providers and broadcasters the opportunity to effectively manage multiple linear channels, played out to OTT and broadcast simultaneously, with little to no hassle.

Users can access and manage the software efficiently from anywhere using a web UI. The interface displays real-time updates and content feeds upon launch, so users have an immediate and thorough overview of what is being broadcast when and where.

With the ability to scale effortlessly and support new channels without the burden of external hardware and encoders, the future of broadcasting is progressively moving towards the cloud. The need for obsolete and traditional broadcast technology, once necessary, is no longer needed with Nimbus. The SaaS infrastructure and innovative features on offer from Veset Nimbus introduce a modern and future-proofed approach to OTT and traditional broadcast, all from one interface.

Veset is exhibiting on Stand 5.D52