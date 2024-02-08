Even before the launch of one of the biggest reality shows of last year, Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge, Studio Lambert managed to pump out an impressive six gangbuster series in 2022-2023.

The Traitors became a truly elite format in double-quick time, scooping Baftas, NTAs and RTS Programme Awards. The indie’s US adaptation of the format became NBC Peacock’s number one original reality series and was nominated for an Emmy.

Then came the muchanticipated third series of the globe-trotting reality format Race Across The World. A promotion from BBC2 to BBC1 helped the Canada-set series reach its highest ever figures, with an average audience of 5.8 million. It was quickly followed by a celebrity version. Meanwhile, Rise And Fall was Channel 4’s second biggest new unscripted series of the year and Gogglebox continued to deliver.

Despite grim times for the industry, Studio Lambert managed impressive growth last year, with UK production income up more than a third (38%) between March 2022 and March 2023.

The indie has also made a big splash on Netflix in the US with shows such as The Circle, Dance 100 and How To Get Rich, as it continues to redefine the intelligent reality genre.