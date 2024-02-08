‘The Traitors became a truly elite format in doublequick time’
Even before the launch of one of the biggest reality shows of last year, Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge, Studio Lambert managed to pump out an impressive six gangbuster series in 2022-2023.
The Traitors became a truly elite format in double-quick time, scooping Baftas, NTAs and RTS Programme Awards. The indie’s US adaptation of the format became NBC Peacock’s number one original reality series and was nominated for an Emmy.
Then came the muchanticipated third series of the globe-trotting reality format Race Across The World. A promotion from BBC2 to BBC1 helped the Canada-set series reach its highest ever figures, with an average audience of 5.8 million. It was quickly followed by a celebrity version. Meanwhile, Rise And Fall was Channel 4’s second biggest new unscripted series of the year and Gogglebox continued to deliver.
Despite grim times for the industry, Studio Lambert managed impressive growth last year, with UK production income up more than a third (38%) between March 2022 and March 2023.
The indie has also made a big splash on Netflix in the US with shows such as The Circle, Dance 100 and How To Get Rich, as it continues to redefine the intelligent reality genre.
SHORTLISTED
Clapperboard Studios
Clapperboard has become a £20mturnover company within three years by producing outstanding lower-cost programmes. Last year, it created 53 hours of primetime TV, including Channel 5 dramas The Madame Blanc Mysteries, Maxine, The House Across The Street, The Ex-Wife and Blindspot.
Fulwell 73
The transatlantic indie wrapped The Late Late Show With James Corden after eight years, but its music hits continued with Elton John’s farewell performance becoming the first-ever live show on Disney +, as well as star-studded docs featuring Ed Sheeran and Stormzy.
Hartswood Films
The indie enjoyed its most prolific year ever with BBC thrillers Inside Man and Wolf, as well as Prime Video’s The Devil’s Hour, which was recommissioned for two further series. The indie’s revenue more than tripled year-on-year, with buyers including big hitters Netflix, Sky and HBO.
Optomen
Optomen’s production revenues, which hit £14.5m in 2022, grew by a third in the year to September 2023, driven by the strength of new formats, including the BBC’s Bafta-nominated Sort Your Life Out and Netflix series At Home With The Furys, as well as long-standing returners such as BBC cooking competition Great British Menu.
Twofour
A new management team was appointed three years ago to usher in a fresh slate of fact ent and reality shows and in 2022/2023, it produced five new formats, including Broadcast Award-winning LGBTQ+ dating show I Kissed A Boy for the BBC and The Reluctant Traveller With Eugene Levy for Apple TV+.
No comments yet