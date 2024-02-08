“A truly great post house that is brave enough to grow during difficult times in the industry”

RunVT is named Best Post-Production House for the first time at the Broadcast Awards, a year before the 30th anniversary of its founding in 1995 by online editor Balvinder Singh Sanghera.

During a tough year for the industry, the company opened a third location in Fitzrovia, as well as a three-storey full post facility in Brighton – created in partnership with Crackit Productions.

At the same time, RunVT completed high-quality work for the likes of the BBC, Netflix, Prime Video, Warner Bros Discovery, Sky, Channel 5 and more.

The business has doubled its turnover since September 2021, but has stuck to its roots by continuing to push diversity – a priority for founder Sanghera, which has resulted in a company where more than 50% of staff come from diverse backgrounds.

RunVT prides itself on its track record of delivering high-volume, rapid-turnaround series to UK broadcasters without compromising on quality. Its ethos is relationship-driven and process-orientated.

The company won praise from the judges for being “a truly independent post house that is brave enough to grow during di cult times in the industry”, adding that it is “at the forefront of pushing diversity and inclusion, which is so important – now more than ever”.

SHORTLISTED Dock 10 Dock 10 posted record revenues in 2023 despite growing competi ti on in the north-west, working across a wide range of genres including sport, children’s, scripted, entertainment and factual. It also ran a number of initiatives to develop young talent.

Gorilla Post Production Founded in 1999, Gorilla has grown to become the largest facility in Wales and one of the most prominent post and VFX houses outside of London. In 2023, it worked on high-volume series such as Bargain Hunt and Countryfile, alongside scripted projects such as Doctor Who and The Lazarus Project.

Halo Halo won Best Post-production House in both and 2022 and 2023, and looked to build on that by focusing on staff wellbeing as well as diversity and inclusion. While completing high-quality work across many genres, it invested in new technology and made eff orts to upgrade its workforce through recruitment and internal promotions.

Sky Post Production Sky Post worked on its most diverse range of content to date last year, including 11,000 hours for Sky Creative, 2,000 for Sky Studios Originals and 29,500 for Sky Content – as well as tens of thousands of hours for Sky Sports. It also made promoting young talent and training its workforce a priority.

Splice Post Splice completed projects for the BBC, Channel 4, Sky, Netflix, Prime Video, DAZN, Paramount+ and more in 2023. It recently expanded to a new facility in Nile St, and launched SpliceCast, a proprietary collaborati on platf orm for accessing editorial output – while continuing to promote diversity and young talent.