What came first, the camera or the edit? Well, it’s not as contentious as the age-old chicken-and-egg debate – undeniably the camera came first. But for any film or show, both are essential partners in the creative process. Traditionally, post-production was considered a final step, merely (he laughs) wrapping things up after the shoot. Yet, as technology has advanced, post-production has transformed into much more than a conclusion — it’s become a vital source of inspiration and creativity.

Visual effects (VFX) have long been an innovative force in filmmaking, driving commissions and setting trends. With the democratisation of technology and the emergence of artificial intelligence solutions, tools once reserved for high-budget productions are increasingly accessible to a broader range of storytellers. This shift means that more creative minds can explore intriguing and novel ways to share their narratives, leading to a flourishing landscape of storytelling.

Having spent years navigating various facets of this industry, I’ve had the privilege of learning from exceptional mentors and working across genres—from sports and music to documentaries, commercials, and films. This diverse experience equips me with a balanced perspective that enhances rather than conflicts with my post-production work. Now, being part of an in-house post-production team has allowed me to merge this extensive background with cutting-edge technology, paving the way for a more integrated future.

Picture this: daily collaboration between post-production, development, editorial, and production teams, where conversations can evolve seamlessly. What begins as a light-hearted chat over coffee can quickly transform into a potential commission. This dynamic has played out over the last year with a project we can’t yet reveal, but it exemplifies the exciting possibilities that arise from close collaboration and working in-house and how post-production can actually drive a commission.

Recent advances in cloud workflows, AI tools, and automation have revolutionised the in-house post-production landscape, taking our capabilities to unprecedented levels. These innovations empower us to create tailored solutions that cater to our unique needs

Tools like Sienna, thanks to the expertise of Liam and Chris at Jigsaw, have enhanced our collaborative capabilities immensely—from accessing remote camera feeds to engaging in real-time editing discussions whilst the shoot is happening. If the workflow is implemented well, huge decisions can impact and shape the shoot for the better.

Having an in-house post facility serves as a strategic advantage. Instant communication enables us to pivot schedules quickly, to navigate the changing needs of external clients. Our internal team can arrive at decisions with a speed that allows us to maintain high quality within budget constraints.

The collaborative energy generated from being located in the same building — interacting with development, editorial, and production teams — means we are always in the thick of imagination and planning. This proximity positions us to continually push the boundaries with innovative solutions that cater to the evolving demands of the industry.

In this exciting new era of post-production, we are discovering that the relationship between camera and edit is no longer a simple, linear progression. Instead, they move together in a dynamic interplay of creativity that propels us forward into exciting uncharted territory. As we embrace technological advancements and foster collaboration across all stages of production, we are poised to redefine the very essence of storytelling, ensuring that the camera and the edit work in harmony to elevate our craft pre-production, production and post-production.