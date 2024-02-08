“A bold and innovative way to get a hardhitting message across in a soap”

This heritage brand went through some revolutionary changes last year, with innovations in narrative style, filming and production techniques helping to deliver a visceral portrayal of life on the NHS frontline.

Casualty also introduced a host of new characters, who retained the BBC soap’s essential core values of heart, wit, authenticity and entertainment, while reaffirming its commitment to on- and off-screen diversity.

Furthermore, the show can boast of being the only BBC1 drama to increase its linear audience last year. The standout episode was an improvised special (the first improvised episode in the soap’s history) that told the story of a group of paramedics over four days, demonstrating the immense challenges that the UK’s ambulance workers face.

“Such a powerful episode”, said the judges, “a bold and innovative way to get a hardhitting message across in a soap”.

The episode was also commended for shining a light on struggling frontline services through compelling stories rooted in the truth of the show’s characters. “A documentarystyle format telling the lives of frontline paramedics drove home the stresses and strains on an overloaded system and the staff struggling to save lives,” said one judge.