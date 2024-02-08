‘Placing itself at the heart of the action in 2023, BBC1 continues to prove its might as a truly public service channel’

BBC One’s ability to bring the nation together for pivotal moments and a best-in-class drama slate have earned the channel the Channel of the Year award for the third consecutive year.

It delivered some of the year’s most momentous television, including the once-in-ageneration coronation of the King, Liverpool hosting the Eurovision Song Contest, Elton John’s headline set at Glastonbury and the men’s and women’s football World Cups – all of which achieved stellar ratings.

But it’s not just live events that propelled BBC1 to victory – runaway hit The Traitors was the biggest new entertainment series for under 35s.

In drama, the last ever episode of Happy Valley was watched by more than 16 million people in the UK, while new series Blue Lights, The Gold, SAS Rogue Heroes and The Sixth Commandment (pictured) landed to great critical acclaim and ratings success.

The channel secured the largest viewing share across all channels and SVoDs, engaging more than 35 million each week and increasing its time watched by 16 to 34 year-olds – proof, perhaps, that is still possible to unite the whole family around the small screen.

Placing itself at the heart of the action in 2023, BBC1 continues to prove its might as a truly public service broadcasting channel.