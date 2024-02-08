‘Placing itself at the heart of the action in 2023, BBC1 continues to prove its might as a truly public service channel’
BBC One’s ability to bring the nation together for pivotal moments and a best-in-class drama slate have earned the channel the Channel of the Year award for the third consecutive year.
It delivered some of the year’s most momentous television, including the once-in-ageneration coronation of the King, Liverpool hosting the Eurovision Song Contest, Elton John’s headline set at Glastonbury and the men’s and women’s football World Cups – all of which achieved stellar ratings.
But it’s not just live events that propelled BBC1 to victory – runaway hit The Traitors was the biggest new entertainment series for under 35s.
In drama, the last ever episode of Happy Valley was watched by more than 16 million people in the UK, while new series Blue Lights, The Gold, SAS Rogue Heroes and The Sixth Commandment (pictured) landed to great critical acclaim and ratings success.
The channel secured the largest viewing share across all channels and SVoDs, engaging more than 35 million each week and increasing its time watched by 16 to 34 year-olds – proof, perhaps, that is still possible to unite the whole family around the small screen.
Placing itself at the heart of the action in 2023, BBC1 continues to prove its might as a truly public service broadcasting channel.
SHORTLISTED
BBC Three
Setting out on a mission to reach younger audiences with truly authentic diversity, BBC Three’s breadth of output demonstrates how positive the response can be from a community when they are truly represented. Highlights included I Kissed A Boy, Dreaming Whilst Black and Man Like Mobeen.
BBC Two
Increasing its share of 16-34s and ethnic minority groups, the channel has a well-deserved reputation for attracting standout talent, with highlights including Hugo Blick drama The English, documentary Ukraine – The People’s Fight and female-led comedy Henpocalypse!. Its performance in specialist factual was especially strong.
Channel 4
Despite its challenging commercial environment, C4 landed a series of successes in 2023. From The Piano, its strongest new format launch since 2017, to the release of the hugely impactful Dispatches investigation Russell Brand: In Plain Sight, the channel continued to demonstrate its ability to push boundaries, make noise and be different.
ITV1
In a period when much focus was on the launch of revamped streaming service ITVX, ITV1 didn’t slack off when it came to generating its own share of landmark moments. These included welcoming former MP Matt Hancock into the celebrity jungle and its coverage of England v France in the Fifa World Cup.
Sky News
In a year defined by political turmoil, from Liz Truss’s 44-day term as PM to the soaring cost-of-living crisis, Sky News held power to account with in-depth investigative journalism. From its Westminster Accounts project, which enabled people to see how much their MP was paid, to Liz Bates’ ‘open secret’ investigation into the culture of sexual harassment in Westminster, Sky News proved how vital TV journalism remains.
