“It is the most brilliant format with the most effortless production on TV”
Described as “pretty much flawless” by one of our judges, The 1% Club is a quiz format that relies on logic rather than knowledge.
This means that those who win the show are not quiz geniuses but everyday people whose brains happen to work in the right way, bringing together contestants and viewers of all age groups, cultures, backgrounds and socio-economic groups.
As a result, one judge said, The 1% Club has “great playalong questions and is a fun, hugely entertaining watch”.
There was also praise for the show’s “brilliantly warm” host, comedian Lee Mack.
The first series in 2022 was an instant hit, ranking as ITV’s best performing quiz show in 10 years among 16 to 34s and gaining a consolidated audience of 4.3 million, with a 27% share. The second season has outshone that, with a 4.5 million consolidated audience and a 31% share, making it number one in the competitive primetime Saturday night slot. A third season is due to air this year.
The format has also been a hit internationally, with sales to broadcasters in France, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Israel and Australia.
SHORTLISTED
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Lifted Entertainment (part of ITV Studios) & Mitre Studios for ITV1
Now on its 19th series, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway blends humour, heart, technical expertise and a dizzying variety of segments to consistently captivate audiences of all ages and backgrounds. The opening episode drew a peak audience of 6.1 million.
I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!
Lifted Entertainment (part of ITV Studios) for ITV1
Series 22 of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! took the entertainment juggernaut back to the Australian jungle for the first time since 2019. The series started with some ambitious new flourishes and went on to achieve a consolidated series average of just under 11 million.
Michael McIntyre’s Big Show
Hungry McBear for BBC
Returning from a pandemic-enforced hiatus, Big Show came back with a bang, adding fresh twists and reaching imaginative new heights. The results were often funny, sometimes tearjerking but always entertaining.
Strictly Come Dancing
BBC Studios for BBC
Strictly remains a complex, impressive and very sparkly feat of television, involving live shows of more than two hours, more than 1,000 costumes, a 12-camera shoot with augmented reality performances and 360-degree coverage of the dance floor – all delivered to a very tight schedule.
The Traitors
Studio Lambert for BBC
This runaway hit from Studio Lambert “became the nation’s talking point” for the entire duration of its run, one judge observed. “Its popularity was justified by its execution – it was compelling, visually stunning and brilliant cast.”
