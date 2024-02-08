“It is the most brilliant format with the most effortless production on TV”

Described as “pretty much flawless” by one of our judges, The 1% Club is a quiz format that relies on logic rather than knowledge.

This means that those who win the show are not quiz geniuses but everyday people whose brains happen to work in the right way, bringing together contestants and viewers of all age groups, cultures, backgrounds and socio-economic groups.

As a result, one judge said, The 1% Club has “great playalong questions and is a fun, hugely entertaining watch”.

There was also praise for the show’s “brilliantly warm” host, comedian Lee Mack.

The first series in 2022 was an instant hit, ranking as ITV’s best performing quiz show in 10 years among 16 to 34s and gaining a consolidated audience of 4.3 million, with a 27% share. The second season has outshone that, with a 4.5 million consolidated audience and a 31% share, making it number one in the competitive primetime Saturday night slot. A third season is due to air this year.

The format has also been a hit internationally, with sales to broadcasters in France, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Israel and Australia.

As one judge put it: “It is the most brilliant format with the most effortless production on TV – nothing compares.”