“Paul Brand’s exclusive interview with Dr Jayaram got closer to the story than any other coverage”
ITN for ITV1
ITV News committed significant time and resources to following the Lucy Letby case over an eleven-month period, and its coverage of the verdict was elevated by what the judges called “a compelling and definitive interview” with Dr Ravi Jayaram.
As a consultant paediatrician at the Countess of Chester Hospital, Dr Jayaram played a pivotal role in identifying Letby and was profoundly affected by the traumatic events he witnessed.
Journalist Paul Brand spent months cultivating a relationship with Dr Jayaram to secure the interview, in which the consultant candidly shares his anger at the hospital’s handling of the situation, while Brand draws upon detailed documents that underscore the repeated warnings about Letby’s conduct, which had been disregarded by hospital managers.
The interview also features a chilling account of Dr Jayaram witnessing Letby’s suspicious actions towards a baby.
While the programme as a whole was described as “a memorable piece of journalism” by the judges, it was Brand’s interview that stood out.
“Paul’s exclusive interview with Dr Jayaram got closer to the story than any other coverage,” said one judge, adding that it did so by “revealing his eyewitness account of Lucy’s crimes and evidencing the shocking and indefensible failure of the healthcare system”.
SHORTLISTED
BBC News At Ten: Wagner’s March On Moscow
BBC News for BBC
At the end of one of the most extraordinary days in modern Russian history, the BBC News team shone a light on the march of the Wagner military group, expertly taking the audience through all the questions it had raised
Channel 4 News: Live In Adana
ITN for Channel 4
Channel 4’s coverage of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria exemplifies outstanding rapid-response reporting at the highest level, with authentic voices at its heart. “Gripping, moving and hugely impressive,” was the verdict of one judge.
Disaster Zone: The Turkey-Syria Earthquake
Sky News for Sky News
With multiple teams on the ground, Sky News’ special programme featured dynamic, live, eye-witness reporting from across the earthquake zone. One judge called it “a very powerful and involving piece of television that stayed in the mind much longer than the event itself”.
Good Morning Britain
ITV Studios Daytime for ITV1
This episode is a prime example of the energy and ambition on which Good Morning Britain prides itself, with nimble production and skilful presenting needed to marry two stories: a significant announcement on the energy price cap and breaking news of Tina Turner’s death.
Newsnight: Wagner Coup
BBC News for BBC
As the attempted coup against Vladimir Putin unfolded, Newsnight was the first news programme to capture the full magnitude of the drama. This was a remarkable response to a breaking news story, where facts were limited but expertly sifted, assessed and explained.
