“The Piano reinvented the talent show with an authenticity and realworld reference that was refreshing”

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, The Piano invited people from all walks of life to show o their skills on train station pianos. Unbeknown to them, they were taking part in a secret competition, judged by concert pianist Lang Lang and pop star Mika.

Our panel of judges said the stripped-back production allowed for a diverse range of personal stories to come to the fore, demonstrating how the piano can help people overcome challenges such as drug abuse and mental health issues.

One said the format’s combination of documentary values and talent show was “fresh and distinctive”.

Another observed: “It is hard to do a shiny-floor talent show without a shiny floor and lots of lights, but this show reinvented the talent show with an authenticity and real-world reference that was refreshing.”

Judges praised the casting of Lang Lang and Mika, with one describing them as “skilful at “digging out what is unique – or ordinary – about each performer”.

Above all, the panel praised the diversity of the casting, with one judge describing it as “the real achievement” of the show.

“Young, old, newbies, different races, genders, backgrounds – that universality of music. Playing it out in a real space, with a real audience, is a triumph,” they added.