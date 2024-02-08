‘Curious Films made more hours of TV than ever before last year and grew its client base to include streamers and US networks’

Punching well above its weight, Curious Films has had a transformative year, with big-hitter commissions including Wagspiracy: Vardy Vs Rooney (BBC Three), National Treasures On Trial (Channel 4) and Making Sense Of Cancer With Hannah Fry (BBC Two).

The company’s debut Netflix feature doc Running With The Devil: The Wild World Of John McAfee graced the streamer’s global top 10 for two weeks, while C4’s Paula was watched by an impressive 3 million viewers and brought a new audience to an important figure in the broadcaster’s history.

Curious Films made more hours of television than ever before last year and grew its client base to include streamers and US networks, resulting in a 50% surge in turnover. The company was also selected for the prestigious Global 200 list of top unscripted production companies worldwide.

Curious Films has made great strides in being a supportive employer, having taken part in the BBC New Director’s Scheme, mentoring producer Caroline Sciama to make her first film as a director, and working with the Grierson Trust and Netflix to deliver an edit assistant and production management trainee scheme.

Additionally, Curious Films has taken part in the government-led Kickstarter scheme, which aims to provide jobs to new entrants in the workforce.