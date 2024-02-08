“Its critique of the screen industry’s approach to inclusivity resonated with viewers worldwide”
Adjani Salmon’s creation began life as a webcast and then a pilot, before the BBC committed to a six-part series in 2022. The show had already been boosted by the fact that US and UK premium content outfit A24 was on board to distribute the series.
A24 has sold Dreaming Whilst Black around the world, spearheaded by a high-profile deal with premium cable brand Showtime (now Paramount+ with Showtime) in the US.
The comedy has been picked up by public broadcasters CBC in Canada, Australia’s SBS and NPO in the Netherlands, alongside French pay-TV channel OCS and streamer Amazon Prime Video in Sub-Saharan Africa, proving that its universal themes and talking points transcend its British setting.
Alongside critical and audience acclaim, Dreaming Whilst Black generated around £4.3m in revenues, making it a commercial success in the international market. The show’s exploration of diversity and critique of the screen industry’s approach to inclusivity resonated with viewers worldwide.
Dreaming Whilst Black reflects diversity on- and off-screen, with more than three-quarters of its crew from diverse backgrounds.
The show is a trailblazer for representation in the media and entertainment industry that, rather than being didactic, uses humour to get across its point.
SHORTLISTED
Ancient Egypt By Train
BossaNova Media for Spark Media
BossaNova joined forces with C4 and Spark Media at an early stage for this history doc and has since found homes for it around the world, including a pre-sale to SBS in Australia and sales to Movistar I Spain, VRT in Belgium, Sweden’s SVT and BBC Studios in Poland, Africa and Asia, generating revenues of more than £500,000.
Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne
Fremantle for Naked (a Fremantle label) & Milkshake Productions
Jointly commissioned by BBC Three and Hulu, this docuseries was made by Fremantle-owned indie Naked and Delevingne’s Milkshake Productions, with a crew that embodied the values of inclusivity, boasting significant LGBTQIA+ representation and a predominantly female team. Fremantle has sold the series to 99 territories.
Rogue Heroes
Banijay Rights for Kudos & Nebulastar
This Steven Knight-penned World War II epic started strongly for Banijay Rights, securing a pre-buy from US pay-TV giant Epix (now MGM+) and further high-profile sales to HBO Max in Europe, Prime Video in Canada, SBS in Australia and Canal+ in France.
The Elon Musk Show
Fremantle for 72 Films (a Fremantle label)
72 Films achieved what no previous documentary-maker had done in securing access to Musk’s parents and ex-wife, Talulah Riley – attracting a lot of interest and resulting in sales to 154 territories.
Wreck
Fremantle for Euston Films (a Fremantle label)
This youth-skewing and inclusive series is the number two new drama launch on BBC Three since the channel returned to the linear world in February 2022. Fremantle has since taken the series to 69 territories.
