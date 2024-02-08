Adjani Salmon’s creation began life as a webcast and then a pilot, before the BBC committed to a six-part series in 2022. The show had already been boosted by the fact that US and UK premium content outfit A24 was on board to distribute the series.

A24 has sold Dreaming Whilst Black around the world, spearheaded by a high-profile deal with premium cable brand Showtime (now Paramount+ with Showtime) in the US.

The comedy has been picked up by public broadcasters CBC in Canada, Australia’s SBS and NPO in the Netherlands, alongside French pay-TV channel OCS and streamer Amazon Prime Video in Sub-Saharan Africa, proving that its universal themes and talking points transcend its British setting.

Alongside critical and audience acclaim, Dreaming Whilst Black generated around £4.3m in revenues, making it a commercial success in the international market. The show’s exploration of diversity and critique of the screen industry’s approach to inclusivity resonated with viewers worldwide.

Dreaming Whilst Black reflects diversity on- and off-screen, with more than three-quarters of its crew from diverse backgrounds.

The show is a trailblazer for representation in the media and entertainment industry that, rather than being didactic, uses humour to get across its point.