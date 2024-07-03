The commissioning slowdown which has washed over the UK in the last 18 months has been acutely felt everywhere, but particularly in the nations and regions.

Faced with such grim realities, Glasgow-based Firecrest Films’ response was to redouble the efforts that had sustained the indie over its 15-year lifespan: identifying and crafting stand-out documentary.

Its recent output has cemented its presence among the UK’s leading factual producers with true crime titles Liar: The Fake Grooming Scandal (BBC3) and series two and three of BBC Scotland landmark doc strand Murder Trial (Murder Trial: The Disappearance of Renee and Andrew MacRae and Murder Trial: The Killing of Dr Brenda Page) receiving plaudits from critics and commissioners alike.

The doc trio resulted in Firecrest beginning 2024 in its strongest financial position ever and two further series of Murder Trial are in the works with the BBC.

Riding the wave of renewals in such a tough time for indies, Firecrest launched ob-doc Highland Cops and series five of blue-light sibling Paramedics on Scene. The programme was immediately awarded a double order for a sixth and seventh run.

Firecrest credits its continued success with the team and talent pool it has built over the years and internal support which has moved its work into more premium landscapes. It has invested in its team and has given seven individuals their first role in TV during the qualifying period.

These achievements were all reflected in the judges’ assessment who said: “This company has quietly become a best-in-class supplier that has flourished despite tough market conditions.”