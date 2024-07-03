‘Great casting and fresh, layered take on a standard interview format that would be a joy to watch over a series’

Shine TV – Channel 4 Documentaries YouTube

Teens On Cons is the ground-breaking Channel 4 digital series in which five teenagers take it in turns to interview ex-prisoners including a murderer, a thief, a drug-dealer, and a kidnapper. The result is an insightful exploration of the grey areas of crime. The show also asks important questions about the nature and purpose of our criminal justice system – is its function to punish and deter, or reform and rehabilitate?

Teen on Cons had a fantastic impact when it was uploaded, with over 14 million views across YouTube, Facebook and Snapchat over 5-episodes. This makes it one of Channel 4’s most watched original digital commissions.

Throughout the series, the teenage interviewers’ perspectives on criminals and crime were challenged, allowing these members of the younger generation to learn about, discuss and debate the realities of an often-overlooked subject.

Judges described the show as “hard-hitting, honest, raw and complex”, with an “innovative feel”.

One said: “Great casting and fresh, layered take on a standard interview format that would be a joy to watch over a series.”