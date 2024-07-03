In what one judge described as “enthralling, high energy storytelling,” High: Surviving a Dubai Drugs Bust is a five-episode mini-series that tells the story of Karl Williams, a man who was found with spice in the boot of his hire car and sentenced to four years in prison.

Judges were impressed this year by the series’ production quality, with one judge commenting that the series “felt very premium”, with “interesting dramatization” that was “very realistic”.

Another praised the “great, filmic storytelling bringing the energy of a drama to a story that really hits home for its target audience”.

With a £215K budget per episode, the first four episodes averaged 200K viewers in its first week.

The series shines a light on UAE laws and the obscurity around the ethics of imprisonment in the country – Williams claims the Dubai police beat him, used an electric cattle prod and threatened him with a firing squad. When he was released from prison a year later, his PTSD left him worried his newborn daughter wouldn’t recognise him.

One judge commented: “The central character is a fascinating protagonist – an unreliable narrator who you go on a journey with. This film made me laugh, but equally it’s a shocking story about a dangerous world. Loved this.”