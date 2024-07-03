‘Hit a rich vein of form in key genres’
With its prime ambition to engage youth audiences, BBC3’s shows not only received critical acclaim, but also made a cultural impact.
One of the noisiest was the first ever LGBTQ+ dating show I Kissed A Boy. The Broadcast Award winning show was lauded for its authentic portrayal of the gay male dating scene, with publications including Dazed and British GQ saying it showed “real gay life” and “corrected Love Island’s failures”.
In the drama space, the channel was home to A24 & Big Deal’s disruptive comedy drama Dreaming Whilst Black and witch series Domino Day, which launched with a whopping 1.3m consolidated audience.
It has been home to Bafta winning comedies including Juice from Mawaan Rizwan, which was also commended in the Best Comedy category in the Broadcast Awards, and A24 and Various Artist Limited’s Such Brave Girls, which scooped the scripted comedy Bafta.
Another new comedy featuring diverse talent included Boarders, following five black students who find themselves at a private school, while returner Man Like Mobeen made a particular impact with Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic viewers, which made up more than half (58%) of the show’s iPlayer audience.
With docs investigating hard-hitting topics including Andrew Tate’s brand of masculinity and the fake grooming scandal, and the likes of Drag Race and Glow Up each returning for a fifth series, the judges said the channel has “hit a rich vein of form in key genres, delivering some hugely influential shows”.
CBBC
Providing the biggest range and volume of British-produced programmes for kids, CBBC has built on old favourites including Blue Peter, Horrible Histories and Malory Towers and invested in big new shows including Style It Out and Famous Five, prioritising shared family viewing moments.
Channel 4.0
The youth-focused channel, which commissions content YouTube, where the target audience spends 88% of their time, generated 320m minutes watched in its first year, and over 110m global views. Channel 4.0 content has been viewed by a quarter of UK 16–24-year-olds and provided new opportunities for British talent including Nella Rose, Harry Pinero, and Chloe Burrows.
More 4
During the cost-of-living crisis, the channel doubled down on its mission to provide escapism with UK travelogues from the likes of Matt Baker and Caroline Quentin, Bill Bailey and Phil Spencer, showcasing the beauty and diversity of places up and down the country.
Sky News
In a year defined by the return of war in the Middle East, Sky News’ international correspondents have reported from the frontline of the conflict inside Gaza to tell the stories of the victims and hold those in power in Israel and Hamas to account. The channel has also challenged authorities at home, particularly focusing on police misconduct and corruption within Westminster.
Sky Sports Main Event
Sky Sports Main Event enjoyed record viewing with a new purpose-built studio for both Monday and Saturday Night Football and the return of US Open tennis. The channel played host to the first televised all-female boxing card as well as a night of Super League presented by Rugby League legend, Rob Burrow’s family to raise awareness for MND.
