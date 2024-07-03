With its prime ambition to engage youth audiences, BBC3’s shows not only received critical acclaim, but also made a cultural impact.

One of the noisiest was the first ever LGBTQ+ dating show I Kissed A Boy. The Broadcast Award winning show was lauded for its authentic portrayal of the gay male dating scene, with publications including Dazed and British GQ saying it showed “real gay life” and “corrected Love Island’s failures”.

In the drama space, the channel was home to A24 & Big Deal’s disruptive comedy drama Dreaming Whilst Black and witch series Domino Day, which launched with a whopping 1.3m consolidated audience.

It has been home to Bafta winning comedies including Juice from Mawaan Rizwan, which was also commended in the Best Comedy category in the Broadcast Awards, and A24 and Various Artist Limited’s Such Brave Girls, which scooped the scripted comedy Bafta.

Another new comedy featuring diverse talent included Boarders, following five black students who find themselves at a private school, while returner Man Like Mobeen made a particular impact with Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic viewers, which made up more than half (58%) of the show’s iPlayer audience.

With docs investigating hard-hitting topics including Andrew Tate’s brand of masculinity and the fake grooming scandal, and the likes of Drag Race and Glow Up each returning for a fifth series, the judges said the channel has “hit a rich vein of form in key genres, delivering some hugely influential shows”.