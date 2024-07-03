‘Intimate, incredible first-hand testimony’
Forced Out tells the story of people who were discharged from the UK Armed Forces for being LGBTQ+, something that was illegal in the British army, navy, or RAF until 2000.
The programme features testimonies from veterans who faced intrusive investigations, ruthless interrogations and, in some cases, highly unethical physical examinations by the military police. Many were forced to resign or dismissed without support, with detrimental consequences to their mental health and livelihoods. Some were even imprisoned and given criminal records.
The documentary also follows the struggle by a group of veterans to overturn the LGBTQ+ ban. Two months after Forced Out was broadcast, the Prime Minister delivered the first ever official government apology for the historic treatment of LGBTQ+ veterans in the House of Commons.
Judges described the documentary as, “exceptionally moving” and “beautifully told”, as well as an “intimate, incredible first-hand testimony”. In addition, the judges praised the importance of the documentary, stating that “the change that these people instigated should not be underplayed or undervalued”.
SHORTLISTED
David Hockney
Directors Cut Productions for Sky Arts
This landmark interview with David Hockney forms a sensitive and celebratory portrait of his life and work, with unprecedented access to Hockney’s entire archive, homes and studios in London and Normandy. During the interview, Hockney discussed the early stages of his career and being gay during a time when same-sex relationships were illegal, as well as the impact and legacy that his seven decades of artwork has left on Britain’s cultural landscape.
Painting Birds With Jim And Nancy Moir
Drum Studios for Sky Arts
Painting Birds With Jim And Nancy Moir is an uplifting adventure following the couple’s journey across the UK so that Jim can paint birds native to the different regions. It is a programme that celebrates British wildlife and the enjoyment of arts, with Jim and Nancy meeting different ornithologists, local painters, and famous artists along the way. It is already set to return for a second series.
Prehistoric Planet 2
BBC Studios for Apple TV+
Prehistoric Planet takes the audience back 66 million years by using VFX in order to create an immersive, documentary-style show about dinosaurs. Series two introduces 57 new dinosaurs, with each shot being filmed by the crew as if they were filming a real life animal. Further highlighting the exemplary work of the crew, the VFX team developed a tool for mapping dinosaur scales onto skin, underlining the attention to detail taken in this show.
Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough
Humble Bee Films & Infield Fly Productions, Sky Nature
This groundbreaking series subverted the traditional animal documentary by focusing solely on sound, using state-of-the-art microphone technology such as acoustic microphones and laser vibrometers to discover a new range of behaviours from around the animal kingdom. From the singing of a treehopper to the hum of deep-sea fish, the exploration of intricate sounds alongside stunning visuals forms a complex and fascinating insight into the natural world we live in.
The Great Rhino Robbery
BBC Studios for Sky Documentaries
The Great Rhino Robbery journeys to the dark heart of the rhino horn trade, interviewing poachers, buyers, and investigators. The programme became a huge call to arms to save the species, as well as documenting the efforts to catch the people responsible for the rhino’s demise. Following the programme’s release, several US senators have met with key contributors in order to understand how to move forwards in prosecuting those still within the criminal poaching network.
No comments yet