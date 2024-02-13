2024-02-13T12:15:00+00:00
Familiar faces gathered for the 29th Broadcast Awards, hosted by Sue Perkins
2024-02-13T15:58:00Z
By Marian McHugh
Doc marks debut commission for Jamie Roberts’ Hoyo Films
2024-02-13T14:56:00Z
By Heather Fallon
Bob Bakish sets out streamlining process, impacting an estimated 800 staff
2024-02-13T10:30:00Z
By Heather Fallon
Unforgotten creator behind six-part series on crime drama channel Alibi
2024-02-08T23:00:00Z
By Chris Curtis
‘Big events, big shows and big brave programming bets have never felt so vital’
2024-02-08T22:45:00Z
Studio Lambert and The 1% Club also land top gongs
2024-02-08T21:45:00Z
