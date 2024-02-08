The BBC dominated this year’s Broadcast Awards, picking up 10 prizes across its channels with BBC1 scooping channel of the year for a third consecutive year.

The broadcaster enjoyed a strong showing across multiple categories including best drama, for which Lookout Point’s Happy Valley secured the gong, as well as winning best comedy with Black Ops and best documentary series with Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland.

Other BBC winners included BBC2’s Inside Our Autistic Minds and the BBC3 entertainment series I Kissed a Boy, from Twofour.

It was also a good night for Studio Lambert as the indie behind The Traitors and Race Across the World secured best independent production company. The outfit was recognised for its major breakthroughs in entertainment, topping off a recent run that includes a second series of The Traitors which has secured record viewing figures and Netflix hit Squid Game: The Challenge in co-production with The Garden.

Elsewhere, ITV1’s The 1% Club managed to retain its title in best entertainment programme for a second year running, beating out the likes of The Traitors, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

Channel 4 also secured five wins, with success for its current affairs expose Russell Brand: In Plain Sight as well as its breakthrough hit of 2023 The Piano which won best original programme. Lyra picked up best documentary programme for C4 and Joe Lycett Vs Beckham: Got Your Back at Xmas won best popular factual programme, while best single drama was awarded to I am Ruth.

In comedy, all nominated programmes were first series, with BBC Studios Comedy Productions’ Black Ops winning the top prize, while Various Artists Limited’s series Juice was highly commended in the category.

The Special Recognition Award was presented to financial journalist and broadcaster Martin Lewis, honouring his services to the public via his coverage on The Martin Lewis Money Show, helping consumers through the cost-of-living crisis and honouring true public service broadcasting.

Curious Films picked up the prize for emerging indie of the year, while Big Deal Films won a gong for international programme sales for its comedy series with A24 Dreaming Whilst Black.

Meanwhile, the death of Waystar Royco chief Logan Roy won the Timeline TV moment of the year. The demise of Succession’s foreboding patriarch beat The Bear’s stressful family Christmas, David Beckham’s working class query in Netflix’s Beckham and the Eurovision Song Contest’s emotional performance of You’ll Never Walk Alone.

No streamer picked up a gong at this year’s Broadcast Awards, however Sky scooped best sports programme with Monday Night Football on Sky Sports, as well as best pre-school programme with 123 Number Squad! on Sky Kids.

Broadcast Awards 2024: winners