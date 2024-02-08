Studio Lambert and The 1% Club also land top gongs

The BBC dominated this year’s Broadcast Awards, picking up 10 prizes across its channels with BBC1 scooping channel of the year for a third consecutive year.  

The broadcaster enjoyed a strong showing across multiple categories including best drama, for which Lookout Point’s Happy Valley secured the gong, as well as winning best comedy with Black Ops and best documentary series with Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland.  

Other BBC winners included BBC2’s Inside Our Autistic Minds and the BBC3 entertainment series I Kissed a Boy, from Twofour. 

It was also a good night for Studio Lambert as the indie behind The Traitors and Race Across the World secured best independent production company. The outfit was recognised for its major breakthroughs in entertainment, topping off a recent run that includes a second series of The Traitors which has secured record viewing figures and Netflix hit Squid Game: The Challenge in co-production with The Garden.  

Elsewhere, ITV1’s The 1% Club managed to retain its title in best entertainment programme for a second year running, beating out the likes of The Traitors, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.  

Channel 4 also secured five wins, with success for its current affairs expose Russell Brand: In Plain Sight as well as its breakthrough hit of 2023 The Piano which won best original programme. Lyra picked up best documentary programme for C4 and Joe Lycett Vs Beckham: Got Your Back at Xmas won best popular factual programme, while best single drama was awarded to I am Ruth.  

In comedy, all nominated programmes were first series, with BBC Studios Comedy Productions’ Black Ops winning the top prize, while Various Artists Limited’s series Juice was highly commended in the category.  

The Special Recognition Award was presented to financial journalist and broadcaster Martin Lewis, honouring his services to the public via his coverage on The Martin Lewis Money Show, helping consumers through the cost-of-living crisis and honouring true public service broadcasting.   

Curious Films picked up the prize for emerging indie of the year, while Big Deal Films won a gong for international programme sales for its comedy series with A24 Dreaming Whilst Black.  

Meanwhile, the death of Waystar Royco chief Logan Roy won the Timeline TV moment of the year. The demise of Succession’s foreboding patriarch beat The Bear’s stressful family Christmas, David Beckham’s working class query in Netflix’s Beckham and the Eurovision Song Contest’s emotional performance of You’ll Never Walk Alone.  

No streamer picked up a gong at this year’s Broadcast Awards, however Sky scooped best sports programme with Monday Night Football on Sky Sports, as well as best pre-school programme with 123 Number Squad! on Sky Kids.   

Broadcast Awards 2024: winners

 

The Sixth Commandment

Channel of the Year – BBC1

 

The Traitors - Claudia 35

Best independent production company (sponsored by Barclays) – Studio Lambert

 

Curios FIlms v2

Emerging indie of the year (sponsored by Garden Studios) – Curious Films

 

the_martin_lewis_money_show_live_002

Special recognition (sponsored by EMG/Gravity Media) – Martin Lewis

 

RunVT (NEW) Hi Res

Best post-production house (sponsored by LucidLink) – RunVT

 

A Kind of Spark

Best children’s programme (sponsored by Dock10) – A Kind of Spark, 9 Story Media for BBC

 

Black Ops

Best comedy programme (sponsored by Pinewood TV Studios) – Black Ops, BBC Studios Comedy Productions for BBC

 

Russel Brand-_IN_PLAIN_SIGHT_

Best current affairs programme – Russell Brand: In Plain Sight, Hardcash Productions for Channel 4

 

Scam Interceptors 2

Best daytime programme – Scam Interceptors, BBC Studios Documentary Unit for BBC

 

Lyra

Best documentary programme (sponsored by Northern Ireland Screen) – Lyra, Erica Starling Productions for Channel 4

 

Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland

Best documentary series (sponsored by Memnon) – Once Upon A Time In Northern Ireland, Keo Films & Walk On Air Films for BBC

 

Happy_Valley_Iconic

Best drama series (sponsored by Maidstone Studios) – Happy Valley, Lookout Point for BBC and AMC

 

The 1% Club (1)

Best entertainment programme (sponsored by BBC Studioworks) – The 1% Club, Magnum Media for ITV1

 

Dreaming Whilst Black

Best International Programme sales – Dreaming Whilst Black, A24 for Big Deal Films

 

I Kissed A Boy

Best multichannel programme – I Kissed A Boy, Twofour for BBC

 

428831

Best music programme – Eurovision Song Contest 2023, BBC Studios for BBC

 

ITV News at Ten The Lucy Letby Verdict

Best news programme – ITV News At Ten: The Lucy Letby Verdict, ITN for ITV1

 

_The_Piano_S1_

Best original programme (sponsored by IMG) – The Piano, Love Productions for Channel 4

 

Joe Lycett Vs Beckham Got Your Back at Xmas

Best popular factual programme – Joe Lycett vs Beckham: Got Your Back At Xmas, Rumpus Media & My Options Were Limited for Channel 4

 

NSS_Keyart_landscape-188985

Best pre-school programme (sponsored by Fitzrovia Post Production) – 123 Number Squad!, Omens Studios for Sky Kids

 

I AM RUTH

Best single drama (sponsored by Garden Studios) – I Am Ruth, Me+You Productions & Juggle Productions for C4

 

BBC Casualty

Best soap/continuing drama – Casualty, BBC Studios for BBC

 

Chris Packham

Best specialist factual programme – Inside Our Autistic Minds, BBC Studios for BBC

 

Monday Night Football 2324

Best sports programme (sponsored by NEP) – Monday Night Football, Sky Sports for Sky Sports

 

02_01_Succession_S04

Timeline TV Moment of the Year (sponsored by Timeline TV) – Logan Roy’s death – Succession, Sky Atlantic