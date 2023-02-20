Chris Curtis

Chris has been a journalist since 2000, specialising in b2b. He has previously covered the hospitality sector for Centaur Communications and the fashion industry for Emap’s Drapers.

Chris joined Broadcast in 2007 as news editor and became deputy editor in 2010.

He was appointed editor in 2014.

