Chris Curtis
Chris has been a journalist since 2000, specialising in b2b. He has previously covered the hospitality sector for Centaur Communications and the fashion industry for Emap’s Drapers.
Chris joined Broadcast in 2007 as news editor and became deputy editor in 2010.
He was appointed editor in 2014.
Contact info
- Tel:
- 0208 1020827
- Email:
- chris.curtis@broadcastnow.co.uk
- Comment
To box set or not? Industry grapples with release dilemma
A more balanced approach appears to be emerging as broadcasters experiment with different strategies
- News
Youngest Media closes its doors
David Flynn and Lucas Church call time on Moneybags indie after seven years
- Comment
C4 saga is far from over as industry rings the changes
U-turn on privatisation comes during a period of flux for broadcasters and indies alike, writes Chris Curtis
- News
Remarkable Places to Eat heads to C4 as an AFP
Outline format aired on BBC2 for three series
- News
Diederick Santer leaves BritBox International
Chief creative officer resigned over the new year to explore new opportunities
- News
Interview: Alex Mahon offers reassurance over C4 Studios
Chief exec praises colleagues and promises ‘sympathetic’ approach to in-house production
- News
Alex Mahon hails DCMS decision and looks to future
Chief exec says public ownership is set ‘for foreseeable future’
- Comment
C4 is safe – but now faces in-house dilemma
Broadcaster will now enter a new era, irrespective of avoiding privatisation
- News
Alex Mahon asks staff to keep quiet over sale U-turn
Chief exec calls for caution until deal is formally announced
- The Broadcast Interview
Andy Harries on Left Bank’s third act
With a raft of commissions for both terrestrial channels and streamers already in the works, the drama indie is well prepared for life after The Crown
- Comment
No one wins if the balance of reboots tips too far out of kilter
It makes sense for broadcasters to play it safe, but reboots are limited and offer no guarantees
- News
Government expected to call for sale of C4’s Horseferry Rd
Future of iconic building in doubt as prospect of privatisation diminishes
- Comment
Stripped shows and indie deals prove factual firepower
The genre is showing its strength with a raft of indie acquisitions and some bold and punchy scheduling
- News
A24 to produce Shuggie Bain for BBC1
Douglas Stuart will adapt his Booker Prize-winning novel
- News
Environment secretary serenades C4 execs
Thérèse Coffey offers supportive singalong at broadcaster’s 40th birthday bash
- News
Curve snapped up by Night Train Media
Greatest Auction producer seals deal on back of bumper year
- Comment
BBC and C4 must fight for their future amid political turmoil
A grown-up debate is required – but will the circumstances allow for a nuanced and intelligent exchange?
- News
C4 sale slips off political agenda
Industry execs and political figures claim government has gone cold on privatisation
- Comment
Mipcom returns in full force to an industry in a state of flux
The production boom continues apace, but industry is grappling with a raft of new challenges
- News
Mahon doubles down on evidence in latest privatisation twist
C4 chief executive notes that the legislative agenda has changed