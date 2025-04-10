Companies including A+E Global Media, Lionsgate, Paramount Global Content Distribution and Sony Pictures Television have signed up for screenings at this year’s NATPE Budapest.

The CEE-focused TV market, which is expecting more than 65 exhibitors and 300 buyers, takes place 23-26 June at the InterContinental Budapest Hotel and will also feature screenings at the Dorothea Hotel.

The 2025 program includes award show NATPE Honors Europe, which aims to celebrate key leaders from the region, and format competition, Pitch & Play LIVE!.

There will also be expanded networking space, a larger market floor and the return of the NATPE Boat Party.

“NATPE Budapest has long been regarded as the most effective and efficient marketplace in CEE, and this year builds on that tradition,” said Claire Macdonald, executive director at NATPE Budapest.

“Our raison d’être is to bring together the major players in the region, and this year we’ve expanded the market floor due to exhibitor demand,” she added.