Hit show to be made available on ad-supported Roku Channel to drum up subscriber interest for tech giant

Apple TV+ has struck a deal in the US that will see its hit original drama Severance become available on Roku.

The first season of the Adam Scott-starring series will be accessible on the Roku Channel until 19 January, with Apple TV+ launching the second season on 17 January.

The deal for the Red Hour Productions and Fifth Season show is unusual as Apple has previously kept a tight grip on its original programming, but is part of a strategy to entice subscribers to Apple TV+ shows.

Behind-the-scenes content and a preview of Severance S2 will also be available on Roku, with non-subscribers able to sign up for a free three-month Apple TV+ pass. The service costs $10 on Roku in the US.

Roku, which has 90 million users, labelled the pick-up as an “exclusive fan experience” and is to make the show available from its home screen.

The move comes a week after Apple TV+ was made free for all viewers around the world last weekend (3-5 January).

The company also last year struck a pact with Prime Video Channels that saw Apple TV+ become available via the Amazon-owned service.

Sweta Patel, vice-president of growth marketing & merchandising at Roku, said: “Part of the magic of the Roku platform is that we can work with our brand partners to create bespoke experiences that our viewers love and achieve our partner’s goals.”

AMC Networks made a similar move last year when it placed its originals onto Netflix as it sought to drive subscription numbers to its own service.