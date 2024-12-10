All the latest news from the global content industry from Monday 9th December

Tuesday, 9.23am: Spanish animation duo unveil Canary Islands’ studio

Independent Spanish animation powerhouses Ánima Kitchent and Able & Baker have teamed up to launch a new animation service studio based in the Canary Islands.

Monkeys & Dinos will capitalise on the Canary Islands’ tax incentives, which include rebates of up to 50% on animation production. The nascent company is gearing up for several projects set to begin production in 2025, with the studio aiming to position itself as a strategic player in the international animation landscape.

Ánima Kitchent and Able & Baker are two of the best known animation companies in Spain, with the former company producing shows including Cuquin (formerly known as Familia Telerin and Cleo & Cuquin) and Lea & Pop. It also operated YouTube channels that have cumulatively claimed more than six billion views.

Able & Baker is based out of Madrid and has been behind Netflix’s Love, Death & Robots and worked on hit series Dragon Rider.