All the latest news from the global content industry on Wednesday, 22 January

Wednesday, 10.45am: Brewery founder to host £2m reality show

BrewDog founder James Watt is to judge a reality show with a £2m cash prize – the largest in UK TV history.

Expanding Watt’s online show The Next Unicorn, through which he has invested in a raft of businesses, Whisper and Sony will co-produce House of Unicorn. The title is a reference to so-called ‘unicorn’ start-ups which are valued at £813,000,000 ($1bn) or more.

In the show, which does not yet have a broadcaster attached, a group of entrepreneurs will compete over six weeks to win the cash, with viewers set to decide who wins in a public vote. Watt will reportedly invest £1m of his own cash, with the other £1m provided by founder investor community Founders Capital.

Wednesday, 10.12am: TVF International expands, ups duo

UK-based factual distributor TVF International has promoted Ben Nohr to become senior sales and acquisitions exec for Europe, with Zoe Stinson also being upped to acquisitions and productions exec.

Nohr will work with producers in Iberia, Italy and LatAm, in addition to his remit across Europe.

TVF has also bolstered its sales team with the additions of Musa Ali, Zuzanna Lebek and Ayushi Singh.

Wednesday, 9.37am: Prime Video takes Avenida Brasil

Amazon’s Prime Video has picked up Globo’s veteran Brazilian drama, Avenida Brasil.

The telenovela, which originally aired on Globo in Brazil in 2012, was written by João Emanuel Carneiro and has already travelled into more than 140 countries.

It will become available on Prime Video across LatAm except in Brazil, where it remains on Globo streamer, Globoplay.

Wednesday, 8.34am: Canada’s Sphere Media lands Diana rights



Sphere Media in Canada has secured rights to Dancing With Diana: A Memoir, written by the Princess of Wales’ former dance teacher.

Two Rivers Media, the Glasgow-based indie founded by Alan Clements, is co-producing with Sphere Media on a 90-minute feature documentary based on Allan’s memoir, which was published last year. Sphere Abacus will distribute the documentary globally.

The documentary will chronicle the nine-year period from early 1981 when Allan served as Princess Diana’s private - and top secret - dance teacher.

It will feature never-before-seen archival material, including photographs, personal gifts and notes from the princess, alongside new interviews with royal insiders, celebrities, Hollywood A-listers and several of Diana’s closest friends.

Wednesday, 9.03am: TV Asahi and Plestis prep talent show

TV Asahi is partnering with producers Craig Plestis and Clara Plestis on a new talent competition show, marking the Japanese company’s first co-production with a U.S.-based partner.

Song vs Dance is being co-produced by TV Asahi and the Plestis’ banner Smart Dog Media, which is represented by Paradigm. The latter brokered the format deal with TV Asahi. Craig and Clara will serve as executive producers on the show, with Takaaki Kitano overseeing production in Japan.

The format sees performers competing in head-to-head singing and dancing battles in a video game-inspired format. Smart Dog Media and TV Asahi will be showcasing the format at MIP London in February.

Wednesday, 08.54am: Netflix buys Nedd Brockmann doc

Netflix has picked up rights to an Australian documentary that follows an electrician who ran across Australia in a bid to raise awareness around homelessness.

RUNN – The Nedd Brockmann Documentary will be available on Netflix in Australia and New Zealand following the deal with Australian distributor Fred Media/Radar.

The one-hour doc, which is produced by WildBear Entertainment and Bursty Company, originally aired on Fox Sports Australia and tells the story of Brockmann and his 4,000km run across the continent. It debuts on Netflix on 10 February.