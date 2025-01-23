All the latest news from the global content industry on Wednesday, 22 January

Thursday, 10.03am: ZDF to sell Ancient Betrayals

Germany’s ZDF Studios has struck a deal to distribute Ancient Betrayals from factual production and distribution company, BIG Media.

The 6 x 52 minute show uncovers the clandestine world of conspiracies, murder, and acts of treason that shaped some of the most pivotal betrayals in history.

It is being co-produced with ZDFinfo and WildBear Entertainment. Currently in production, the series is being shot in the style of a true crime documentary complemented with archival footage and expert interviews.

Thursday, 9.36am: Amazing Maurice’s Cantilever expands

UK production company Cantilever Media, producers of animated features The Amazing Maurice and Bollywoof, is expanding its production team.

Carys Rowan has been promoted to become head of creative, with Darren Chouings taking the role of production manager.

The rejig at Cantilever, which also produces 2D series Badjelly the Witch, follows the company’s launch of its new UK kids and family animated feature distribution company Kazoo Films.

Thursday, 8.49am: HBO extends White Lotus

HBO has ordered a fourth season of Mike White’s hit drama, The White Lotus.

The show’s renewal comes ahead of the third season premiere on 16 February and again tracks the explits of guests and employees at a luxury resort, this time in Thailand.

The first installment, which premiered July 2021, was set in Hawaii and was followed by a Sicily-based seires that premiered in December 2022. The show is created, written, and directed by White, who exec produces alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

Thursday, 8.46am: Netflix extends Love is Blind

Netflix has extended hit dating show Love is Blind by a further two series.

The show launched on the streamer in 2020 and has already run to seven series, with the eighth run launching next month.

It is produced by Kinetic Content, part of Peter Chernin’s North Road.