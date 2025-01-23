Warner Bros. Discovery has appointed Jose Maria Caro to oversee scripted originals for Max in Spain.

Caro, who is director of original productions, will lead the development and production of all of Max’s scripted output in the country.

His remit also includes oversight of shows such as When Nobody Sees Us (Cuando Nadie Nos Ve) and Rage, which are set to premiere later this year.

WBD said Caro would also work on expanding Max’s Spanish-language slate, with multiple projects currently in development, but currently under wraps.

Caro will report directly to Laura Carafoli, WBD’s senior vice-president of content networks and streaming local productions in Italy & Iberia.

He replaces Alberto Carullo, who stepped down as Max’s vice president of production for Italy and Iberia last year to join Mediaset Spain.

Spanish Discovery TV networks and Max’s original non-fiction production projects in the country will continue to be led by Bibiana González, director, content networks and streaming non-scripted original production.

Caro was previously head of scripted series Amazon Studios in Spain and oversaw the streamer’s push into local drama from the country.

He worked across projects such as Los Farad, Reina Roja, Sin Huellas and Romancero among others.

He left the role in 2023 and before that worked at Buendia Studios, having also had stints at Middle East Broadcasting Center and Originals Media Group.