Asylum Entertainment Group has hired former HBO Max unscripted chief Jennifer O’Connell and rebranded as Pantheon Media Group.

O’Connell becomes chief exec at Pantheon and will remain co-chief exec at her US production firm Velvet Hammer Media, which she launched with Rebecca Quinn last year.

Both Pantheon and Velvet Hammer are backed by Endeavor, which has a minority stake in O’Connell and Quinn’s company.

Steve Michaels, who had headed up Pantheon, will become chairman at the company, which owns a clutch of unscripted production outfits including Done+Dusted and has a minority stake in Ladywell Films.

O’Connell was previously exec vice-president of non-fiction and live action family originals at HBO Max until 2023, having previously been head of alternative at Lionsgate TV.

She will work with Pantheon’s president Jodi Flynn and chief creative officer Ben Bitoni, who retain their remits.

O’Connell said: “It has been wonderful building Velvet Hammer Media under the Endeavor banner with Rebecca Sanhueza and, through that relationship, working closely with Steve and his incredibly hard-working and talented team.

“Steve has curated a diverse powerhouse of global storytellers delivering quality unscripted content under his impressive umbrella and I am excited to work with this eclectic group of companies.

“I know that working with the Pantheon Media Group banner, Velvet Hammer is also positioned for further creative success in years to come.”

Michaels added: “Jen is a longtime friend and a respected executive and entrepreneur. Her pedigree and expertise are exactly what the company needs for this exciting next chapter of growth.”

Asylum previously backed Derren Lawford’s Dare and Lamara’s Soho Studios.