Suzanna Makkos takes up head of comedy role after six years at Warner Bros Discovery streamer

Max head of comedy Suzanna Makkos has left the company to join Disney’s ABC Entertainment and Hulu.

Makkos takes up a similar role at ABC and Hulu, reporting into Simran Sethi, president of scripted at Hulu original, ABC Entertainment and Freeform.

She will oversee all comedy development and current series for ABC Entertainment and Hulu originals, including scripted, adult animation and stand-up.

Makkos joined then HBO Max in 2019 prior to the streamer’s launch and worked on shows including Hacks, The Sex Lives of College Girls and Chelsea Handler: Evolution.

A rejig at Max in 2022 saw Amy Gravitt overseeing comedy for HBO and Max, with Makkos reporting into her.

Before WBD Makkos spent five years at Fox, latterly as executive vice-president of comedy programming and development.

Sethi said: “There are few executives with the breadth and depth of experience that Suzanna brings to the table.

“She is a skilled creative partner with a tremendous track record of developing successful, brand-defining and culturally impactful comedies across both broadcast and streaming. We are elated to be welcoming her to our creative team.”

Makkos added: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be given the opportunity to join Disney Entertainment Television, where Craig Erwich, Simran and their teams are drivers of excellence in television.

“I can’t wait to collaborate with this talented group of leaders and the dynamic slate of creative voices behind these beloved brands.”